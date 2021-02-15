Mea culpa, mea maxima culpa. Ik ken de roman Absolute beginners van de anarchistische schrijver Colin MacInnes niet. En evenmin ken ik deze single van de Jam die naar aanleiding van het boek is geschreven (weliswaar ruim twintig jaar na verschijnen).
In echoed steps I walked across an empty dream
I looked across this world, there was no one to be seen
This empty feeling turned and quietly walked away
I saw no warmth in life – no love was in my eyes
I stared a century thinking this will never change
As I hesitated, time rushed onwards without me
Too scared to break the spell too small to take a fall
But the Absolute luck is – love is in our hearts!
I lost some hours thinking of it
I need the strength to go and get what I want
I lost a lifetime thinking of it
and lost an era daydreaming like I do
I stared a century thinking this will never change
As I hesitated, time rushed onwards without me
Too scared to break the spell too small to take a fall
But the Absolute luck is – love is in our hearts!
In echoed steps you walk across an empty dream
But look around this world, there’s millions to be seen
Come see the tyrants panic see their crumbling empires fall
Then tell ‘em we don’t fight for fools –
‘cos love is in our hearts!
I lost some hours thinking of it
I need the strength to go and get what I want
I lost a lifetime thinking of it
and lost an era daydreaming like I do
You can lose some hours thinking of it
You need the strength to go and get what you want
You can lose a lifetime thinking of it
And lose an era daydreaming like I do oooooooo
1981
De film heb ik gezien, geen idee dat het naar aanleiding van een roman was. Het belangrijkste blijft het nummer van David Bowie, een geheel ander nummer dan het bovenstaande. Naar mijn ongetwijfeld onbescheiden mening een van zijn beste trouwens.
1986
I’ve nothing much to offer
There’s nothing much to take
I’m an absolute beginner
And I’m absolutely sane
As long as we’re together
The rest can go to hell
I absolutely love you
But we’re absolute beginners
With eyes completely open
But nervous all the same
If our love song
Could fly over mountains
Could laugh at the ocean
Just like the films
There’s no reason
To feel all the hard times
To lay down the hard lines
It’s absolutely true
Nothing much could happen
Nothing we can’t shake
Oh we’re absolute beginners
With nothing much at stake
As long as you’re still smiling
There’s nothing more I need
I absolutely love you
But we’re absolute beginners
But if my love is your love
We’re certain to succeed
If our love song
Could fly over mountains
Sail over heartaches
Just like the films
If there’s reason
To feel all the hard times
To lay down the hard lines
It’s absolutely true
