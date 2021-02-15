Mea culpa, mea maxima culpa. Ik ken de roman Absolute beginners van de anarchistische schrijver Colin MacInnes niet. En evenmin ken ik deze single van de Jam die naar aanleiding van het boek is geschreven (weliswaar ruim twintig jaar na verschijnen).

In echoed steps I walked across an empty dream

I looked across this world, there was no one to be seen

This empty feeling turned and quietly walked away

I saw no warmth in life – no love was in my eyes

I stared a century thinking this will never change

As I hesitated, time rushed onwards without me

Too scared to break the spell too small to take a fall

But the Absolute luck is – love is in our hearts!

I lost some hours thinking of it

I need the strength to go and get what I want

I lost a lifetime thinking of it

and lost an era daydreaming like I do

I stared a century thinking this will never change

As I hesitated, time rushed onwards without me

Too scared to break the spell too small to take a fall

But the Absolute luck is – love is in our hearts!

In echoed steps you walk across an empty dream

But look around this world, there’s millions to be seen

Come see the tyrants panic see their crumbling empires fall

Then tell ‘em we don’t fight for fools –

‘cos love is in our hearts!

I lost some hours thinking of it

I need the strength to go and get what I want

I lost a lifetime thinking of it

and lost an era daydreaming like I do

You can lose some hours thinking of it

You need the strength to go and get what you want

You can lose a lifetime thinking of it

And lose an era daydreaming like I do oooooooo

1981

De film heb ik gezien, geen idee dat het naar aanleiding van een roman was. Het belangrijkste blijft het nummer van David Bowie, een geheel ander nummer dan het bovenstaande. Naar mijn ongetwijfeld onbescheiden mening een van zijn beste trouwens.

1986

I’ve nothing much to offer

There’s nothing much to take

I’m an absolute beginner

And I’m absolutely sane

As long as we’re together

The rest can go to hell

I absolutely love you

But we’re absolute beginners

With eyes completely open

But nervous all the same

If our love song

Could fly over mountains

Could laugh at the ocean

Just like the films

There’s no reason

To feel all the hard times

To lay down the hard lines

It’s absolutely true

Nothing much could happen

Nothing we can’t shake

Oh we’re absolute beginners

With nothing much at stake

As long as you’re still smiling

There’s nothing more I need

I absolutely love you

But we’re absolute beginners

But if my love is your love

We’re certain to succeed

If our love song

Could fly over mountains

Sail over heartaches

Just like the films

If there’s reason

To feel all the hard times

To lay down the hard lines

It’s absolutely true