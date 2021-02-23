Psychedelische klassieker du jour: Disintegrate Blur 36 Page 03

In 2000 belandde David Tibet in het ziekenhuis met een verwaarloosde blindedarmontsteking. Tibet, toch al geobsedeerd door de dood en religie, hallucineerde er naar eigen zeggen flink op los over zijn favoriete onderwerpen. Hij overleefde de ziekenhuisopname, maar de hallucinaties leidden tot dit psychedelische meesterwerkje waarop Tibet de krachten bundelde met Steven Stapleton (Nurse With Wounds). De tekst is van Tibet, de magnifieke geluidscollage van Stapleton.

Everything I have tried to say

Came out confused

Only try to hold

But under clouds, or moon

As the liquidine digits

Skip along

To the final blink

Nothing made sense

But the fault isn’t mine

It was given to me

In a red house

In a dead house

The chapel, uneasy

As young boys huddle

At the threat of a dagger

And spencerine cutting

The grammar and words

Were written out for me

Unending times

Some losses cannot be paid

The loss of one’s innocence

And there is no rebirth

There may be no pardon

I cannot be understood

Or understand anymore

I don’t exist anymore

I have no sight (it is said)

In my eyes

And must (I am told)

Adopt different lies

And the words rush by

Streaming pennants

They make no sense

But say unease

My mind is not still

And there may be no peace

And shadow puppets lie

As paper men

The theatre is closed

And there was no applause

Uitgelichte afbeeldi8ng: By jdlennon – https://www.flickr.com/photos/jdlennon/2652902461/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4773893