Tijden zonder seizoenen

Toevallig of niet, dit door George Kooymans geschreven nummer schiet mij in gedachten als ik op de kantoorpingel terugkijk. De eerste single van Earth & Fire, een Nederlandse band die hiermee meteen “op de kaart stond”.

There were times before

The skies were blue

Before the sun could burn the dew

Times without years and seasons

But then when the seasons

Were there

All kinds of vibrations in the air

The sky was blue

And no scar on the velvet skin

Winter: hoar-frost on the trees

I thin I’ll stay asleep for another week

Summer: I can’t protect myself

From the heat

I think I’ll find myself a shady seat

There were times before the

Day was born

Before the rain could drown

The lawn

Times without years and seasons

But then when the seasons

Were there

All kinds of vibrations in the air

The rain was wet

Transparent and like glass



Autumn: sparrows in the sky

While the leaves of the

Branches are dying

Spring: sound of a new born life

I think I’m moving on ‘cause it’s time

There were times before the

Skies were blue

Before the sun could burn the dew

Times without years and

Times without seasons

There were times before the

Skies were blue

Before the sun could burn the dew

Times without years and

Times without seasons

Seasons, 1969