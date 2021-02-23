Tijden zonder seizoenen

Toevallig of niet, dit door George Kooymans geschreven nummer schiet mij in gedachten als ik op de kantoorpingel terugkijk. De eerste single van Earth & Fire, een Nederlandse band die hiermee meteen “op de kaart stond”.
There were times before
The skies were blue
Before the sun could burn the dew
Times without years and seasons
But then when the seasons
Were there
All kinds of vibrations in the air
The sky was blue
And no scar on the velvet skin
Winter: hoar-frost on the trees
I thin I’ll stay asleep for another week
Summer: I can’t protect myself
From the heat
I think I’ll find myself a shady seat
There were times before the
Day was born
Before the rain could drown
The lawn
Times without years and seasons
But then when the seasons
Were there
All kinds of vibrations in the air
The rain was wet
Transparent and like glass
Autumn: sparrows in the sky
While the leaves of the
Branches are dying
Spring: sound of a new born life
I think I’m moving on ‘cause it’s time
There were times before the
Skies were blue
Before the sun could burn the dew
Times without years and
Times without seasons
There were times before the
Skies were blue
Before the sun could burn the dew
Times without years and
Times without seasons
Seasons, 1969
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door AVRO – FTA001017340 010 con.png Beeld En Geluid Wiki – Gallerie: Toppop 1973, CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17822748