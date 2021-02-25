Oud en wijs, staat hier in het script

Ter gelegenheid van mijn verjaardag Shelby Flint met haar versie van een persoonlijke favoriet. De tekst van Vince Guaraldi, evenals de muziek.
A month of nights, a year of days
Octobers drifting into Mays
I set my sail when the tide comes in
And I just cast my fate to the wind
I shift my course along the breeze
Won’t sail up wind on memories
The empty sky is my best friend
And I just cast my fate to the wind
That time has a way of changing a man throughout the years
And now I’m rearranging my life through all my tears
Alone, alone, alone
There never was, there couldn’t be
A place in time for men like me
Who’d drink the dark and laugh at day
And let their wildest dreams blow away
That time has a way of changing a man throughout the years
And now I’m rearranging my life through all my tears
Alone, alone, alone
So now I’m old, I’m wise, I’m smart
I’m just a man with half a heart
I wonder how it might have been
And I hadn’t cast my fate to the wind
To the wind, to the wind
1966