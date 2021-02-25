Oud en wijs, staat hier in het script

Ter gelegenheid van mijn verjaardag Shelby Flint met haar versie van een persoonlijke favoriet. De tekst van Vince Guaraldi, evenals de muziek.

A month of nights, a year of days

Octobers drifting into Mays

I set my sail when the tide comes in

And I just cast my fate to the wind

I shift my course along the breeze

Won’t sail up wind on memories

The empty sky is my best friend

And I just cast my fate to the wind

That time has a way of changing a man throughout the years

And now I’m rearranging my life through all my tears

Alone, alone, alone

There never was, there couldn’t be

A place in time for men like me

Who’d drink the dark and laugh at day

And let their wildest dreams blow away

That time has a way of changing a man throughout the years

And now I’m rearranging my life through all my tears

Alone, alone, alone

So now I’m old, I’m wise, I’m smart

I’m just a man with half a heart

I wonder how it might have been

And I hadn’t cast my fate to the wind

To the wind, to the wind

1966