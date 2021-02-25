Oud en wijs, staat hier in het script

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Ter gelegenheid van mijn verjaardag Shelby Flint met haar versie van een persoonlijke favoriet. De tekst van Vince Guaraldi, evenals de muziek.

A month of nights, a year of days
Octobers drifting into Mays
I set my sail when the tide comes in
And I just cast my fate to the wind

I shift my course along the breeze
Won’t sail up wind on memories
The empty sky is my best friend
And I just cast my fate to the wind

That time has a way of changing a man throughout the years
And now I’m rearranging my life through all my tears
Alone, alone, alone
There never was, there couldn’t be
A place in time for men like me
Who’d drink the dark and laugh at day
And let their wildest dreams blow away
That time has a way of changing a man throughout the years
And now I’m rearranging my life through all my tears
Alone, alone, alone
So now I’m old, I’m wise, I’m smart
I’m just a man with half a heart
I wonder how it might have been
And I hadn’t cast my fate to the wind
To the wind, to the wind

1966

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Nur um der Hoffnungslosen willen ist uns die Hoffnung gegeben