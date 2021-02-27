Onze politici zijn prachtige lui en we herkiezen ze keer op keer

Is er nog wel zoiets als strijdcultuur? Jazeker. Misschien niet zo in Nederland, maar elders is het niet gestopt en zal het blijven inspireren, ook al zijn de uitingen misschien anders. Tot mijn verbazing, GESCHOKT ben ik, VERBIJSTERD, is deze van Tom Paxton nog niet eens langs geweest.

What did you learn in school today,

Dear little boy of mine?

What did you learn in school today,

Dear little boy of mine?

I learned that Washington never told a lie,

I learned that soldiers seldom die,

I learned that everybody’s free,

And that’s what the teacher said to me,

And that’s what I learned in school today,

that’s what I learned in school.

What did you learn in school today,

Dear little boy of mine?

What did you learn in school today,

Dear little boy of mine?

I learned policemen are my friends,

I learned that justice never ends,

I learned that murderers die for their crimes,

Even if we make a mistake sometimes,

And that’s what I learned in school today,

That’s what I learned in school

What did you learn in school today,

Dear little boy of mine?

What did you learn in school today,

Dear little boy of mine?

I learned that war is not so bad,

I learned about the great ones we have had.

We fought in Germany and in France

And some day I might get my chance.

And that’s what I learned in school today,

That’s what I learned in school

What did you learn in school today,

Dear little boy of mine?

What did you learn in school today,

Dear little boy of mine?

I learned our government must be strong;

It’s always right and never wrong!

Our leaders are the finest men

And we elect them again and again,

And that’s what I learned in school today,

That’s what I learned in school

1964

Pete Seeger verwisselt het derde en het vierde couplet