Folkklassieker du jour: Our Weight In Oil

Failed Songs is Matt Elliot’s meest politieke album. In de pers werd het album betiteld als “een verzameling protestsongs”, maar van ‘protest’ is eigenlijk nergens sprake. De sfeer is eerder melancholiek – of zelfs deprimerend – dan strijdbaar, maar de liedjes zijn van een grote schoonheid.

And the world was lost some years ago

When the tyrants upped & seized control

And we lost our lives to worthless toil

And we’re worth less than our weight in oil

But the stockholders all had their pay

But it’s we who clean their mess anyway

And that revolution never came

And we’ll never see that chance again

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

And hurt is all we know

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Photo by Francisco Gonzalez on Unsplash