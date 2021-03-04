Folkklassieker du jour: Our Weight In Oil

Failed Songs is Matt Elliot’s meest politieke album. In de pers werd het album betiteld als “een verzameling protestsongs”, maar van ‘protest’ is eigenlijk nergens sprake. De sfeer is eerder melancholiek – of zelfs deprimerend – dan strijdbaar, maar de liedjes zijn van een grote schoonheid.
And the world was lost some years ago
When the tyrants upped & seized control
And we lost our lives to worthless toil
And we’re worth less than our weight in oil
But the stockholders all had their pay
But it’s we who clean their mess anyway
And that revolution never came
And we’ll never see that chance again
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
And hurt is all we know
