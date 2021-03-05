Psychedelische klassieker du jour: Song For Insane Times

Van Joy of a Toy, Kevin Ayers’ eerste soloalbum na zijn vertrek uit Soft Machine. Bijna al zijn vroegere bandmaatjes deden mee en zelfs Syd Barrett maakte zijn opwachting in de studio. Sommige mensen kunnen Ayers niet uitstaan – want een overdosis (typisch Engelse) whimsiness – maar ik vind Ayers’ gevoel voor humor en de relaxte, luie klanken van Joy of a Toy heel aanstekelijk. Intelligente ‘feel good music’ waar ik altijd weer een goed humeur van krijg: People say that they want to be free/They look at him and they look at me/But it’s only themselves they’re wanting to see.

People say that they want to be free

They look at him and they look at me

But it’s only themselves they’re wanting to see

And everybody knows about it

We talk all night and we’re all turned on

We believe we heard him singing his song

Telling us all there was work to be done

And everyone sung a chorus of ‘I am the walrus‘

Yes disneyland has come to town

Everyone’s dressed and standing around

Alice is wearing her sexiest gown

But she doesn’t want you to look at her

Beautiful people are queuing to drown

They wait for the lifeguard to put on his crown

But he’s up at the other end of town

Trying to talk to the mirror

The scientist talks and he knows what he means

He sits on the floor and has beautiful dreams

Then he gets brought down by a woman who screams

But he knows it’s only a record oh yes it is

His brave new girl stops feeding the ants

And looks at him with her septic pants

She still knows how to make him dance

And forget about emancipation ­ it’s just imagination

And you and I we sit and hum

We know something’s got to come

And get us off our endless bum

There’s probably one in the bathroom

Or even in the hall

I don’t know anymore than you do

In fact I don’t know anything at all

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By TimDuncan – Own work, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3896767