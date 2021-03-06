Een ode aan de liefde: Coney Island Baby

De titelsong van het uit 1975 daterende Coney Island Baby, Lou Reed’s – in elk geval tot dan – warmste en meest romantische album. Alleen het nummer Kicks herinnert nog aan de oude Lou Reed: “When the blood comes down his neck/Don’t you know it was better than sex“. Lou’s leven was in 1975 in wat rustiger vaarwater beland en hij zwierde niet langer vermomd als de dood van Pierlala over de podia, wat voor een belangrijk deel te danken was aan zijn toenmalige vriendin (en muze) Rachel Humphreys.

Coney Island Baby is een ode aan de liefde, aan Rachel en aan alle mensen die in jou blijven geloven, óók wanneer je zelf denkt dat je waardeloos bent: But remember the princess who lived on the hill/Who loved you even though she knew you was wrong/And right now she just might come shining through.

You know, man, when I was a young man in high school

You believe in or not, that I wanted to play football for the coach

And all those older guys

They said that he was mean and cruel but you know

I wanted to play football, for the coach

They said I was a little too lightweight to play lineback and so I’m playing right-end

Wanted to play football for the coach

‘Cause, you know some day, man you gotta stand up straight unless you’re gonna fall

Then you’re going to die

And the straightest dude I ever knew was standing right for me, all the time

So I had to play football for the coach

And I wanted to play football for the coach

When you’re all alone and lonely

In your midnight hour

And you find that your soul

It has been up for sale

And you’re getting to think about

All the things that you done

And you’re getting to hate

Just about everything

But remember the princess who lived on the hill

Who loved you even though she knew you was wrong

And right now she just might come shining through

And the

Glory of love

Glory of love

Glory of love, just might come through

And all your two-bit friends have gone and ripped you off

They’re talking behind your back saying “man, you are never going to be no human being”

And you start thinking again about all those things that you’ve done

And who it was and what it was

And all the different things that made every different scene

Ah, but remember that the city is a funny place

Something like a circus or a sewer

And just remember, different people have peculiar tastes

And the

Glory of love

The glory of love

The glory of love, might see you through

Yeah, but now, now

Glory of love

The glory of love

The glory of love might see you through

Glory of love, uh, huh-huh

The glory of love

Glory of love, glory of love

Glory of love, now, glory of love, now

Glory of love, now, now, now, glory of love

Glory of love, give it to me now, glory of love to see you through, huh

Oh, my Coney Island baby, now

I’m a Coney Island baby, now

I’d like to send this one out to Lou and Rachel

And all the kids at P.S. one-ninety-two (Coney Island baby)

Man, I’d swear, I’d give the whole thing up for you

Uitgelichte afbeelding: At the end of the title track, Reed dedicates the song to “all the kids at P.S. 192”, referencing the P.S. 192 – Magnet School for Math & Science Inquiry, in Brooklyn, New York, where Reed went to school. By Jim.henderson – Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19333264