Gitaarklassieker du jour: Ball And Biscuit

Fantastisch stukje bluesrock van The White Stripes. Als gitarist wordt Jack White nogal eens onderschat, hier bewijst hij moeiteloos gelijke tred te kunnen houden met iemand als Joe Bonamassa.

De titel verwijst waarschijnlijk naar ‘ball’ (slang voor cocaïne) en ‘biscuit’ (idem voor speed). Jack zélf ontkent dat uiteraard, maar daar geloof ik dus geen woord van. John Lennon ontkende ook dat Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds iets te maken had met LSD, maar we weten allemaal dat John uit zijn nek zat te kletsen.

It’s quite possible that I’m your third man, girl

But it’s a fact that I’m the seventh son

It’s quite possible that I’m your third man, girl

But it’s a fact that I’m the seventh son

And right now you could care less about me

But soon enough you will care, by the time I’m done



Let’s have a ball and a biscuit, sugar

And take our sweet little time about it

Let’s have a ball, girl

And take our sweet little time about it

Tell everybody in the place to just get out

And we’ll get clean together

And I’ll find me a soap box where I can shout it

Yeah



Hey

Yeah, read it in the newspaper

Ask your girlfriends and see if they know

Read it in the newspaper

Ask your girlfriends and see if they know

That my strength is ten fold, girl

I’ll let you see if you want to before you go



Let’s have a ball and a biscuit, sugar

And take our sweet little time about it

Let’s have a ball

And take our sweet little time about it

Tell everybody in the place to just get out

We’ll get clean together

And I’ll find me a soap box where I can shout it

Yeah, I can think of one or two things to say about it

Alright, listen

You get the point now?

Yeah, it’s quite possible that I’m your third man

But it’s a fact that I’m the seventh son

It was the other two which made me your third

But it’s my mother who made me the seventh son

And right now you could care less about me

But soon enough you will care by the time I’m done

Yeah, you just wait

Yeah, stick around

You’ll figure it out

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Fabio Venni from London, UK; modified by anetode – White Stripes, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2563236