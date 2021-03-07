Gitaarklassieker du jour: Ball And Biscuit

Fantastisch stukje bluesrock van The White Stripes. Als gitarist wordt Jack White nogal eens onderschat, hier bewijst hij moeiteloos gelijke tred te kunnen houden met iemand als Joe Bonamassa.
De titel verwijst waarschijnlijk naar ‘ball’ (slang voor cocaïne) en ‘biscuit’ (idem voor speed). Jack zélf ontkent dat uiteraard, maar daar geloof ik dus geen woord van. John Lennon ontkende ook dat Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds iets te maken had met LSD, maar we weten allemaal dat John uit zijn nek zat te kletsen.
It’s quite possible that I’m your third man, girl
But it’s a fact that I’m the seventh son
It’s quite possible that I’m your third man, girl
But it’s a fact that I’m the seventh son
And right now you could care less about me
But soon enough you will care, by the time I’m done
Let’s have a ball and a biscuit, sugar
And take our sweet little time about it
Let’s have a ball, girl
And take our sweet little time about it
Tell everybody in the place to just get out
And we’ll get clean together
And I’ll find me a soap box where I can shout it
Yeah
Hey
Yeah, read it in the newspaper
Ask your girlfriends and see if they know
Read it in the newspaper
Ask your girlfriends and see if they know
That my strength is ten fold, girl
I’ll let you see if you want to before you go
Let’s have a ball and a biscuit, sugar
And take our sweet little time about it
Let’s have a ball
And take our sweet little time about it
Tell everybody in the place to just get out
We’ll get clean together
And I’ll find me a soap box where I can shout it
Yeah, I can think of one or two things to say about it
Alright, listen
You get the point now?
Yeah, it’s quite possible that I’m your third man
But it’s a fact that I’m the seventh son
It was the other two which made me your third
But it’s my mother who made me the seventh son
And right now you could care less about me
But soon enough you will care by the time I’m done
Yeah, you just wait
Yeah, stick around
You’ll figure it out
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Fabio Venni from London, UK; modified by anetode – White Stripes, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2563236