Shoegazeklassieker du jour: Polaroids

Het aantal goede songs over de impact van de Aidsepidemie van de jaren ’80 en ’90 kan gemakkelijk op de vingers van één hand worden geteld. Simon Fisher-Turner’s soundtrack van Derek Jarman’s The Garden en Lou Reed’s Halloween Parade en dan heb je het wat mij betreft ook wel zo ongeveer gehad. Plus natuurlijk dit juweeltje van Kitchens of Distinction. Songschrijver Patrick Fitzgerald was openlijk gay, iets waarmee je 30 jaar geleden in Engeland geen vrienden maakte. Hier gedenkt hij aan de hand van foto’s en herinneringen de vrienden die de epidemie niet hebben overleefd.

[Verse 1]Here are several pictures and pictures mean the past

Here’s a pretty desert scene and here a sea of grass

Likely orchards and vacant lots, big men grinning and holding hands

All the time the season’s win and everything is lost

[Pre-Chorus]Something said’s been said before but it’s often worth repeatingAll the times that made the world are slipping into forgettingHow are you and what did you do before you started thinking?I am fine and shaky still, this side of things gets clearer

[Chorus]I’ll never have the time to suffer my easy past

I’ll never have a camera to disturb my rosy past

I’ll never have a sober night whilst the drink lasts

[Verse 2]Here is a picture, I guess he’s probably dead

Here’s another picture, the fantastic three off their heads

Ignore this Western trip, little thing, there’s so many other ideas

I live in the songlines of boys from all over the world

[Pre-Chorus]Something said’s been said before and here I am repeating

That all the times that made my world cannot be forgotten

And I’ll never have a camera to keep these lies

[Chorus]Here am I sitting in the sun with burning skin and a big red book

And here are you on holiday, I wonder if you’d still look that way

[Bridge]These damn picturesI could forgetThings so quicklyBut they’re always hereAnd I cannot throwMemories awayHere comes the sicklerWith his brand new polaroids

[Instrumental Break]

[Outro]Here are several pictures and pictures mean the past

Here I go into fogginess, all my past destroyed

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By John Hill – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18249713