De dood op de motorfiets

Als ik moet kiezen tussen knauwende VS-Amerikaanse jongedames en een enkele Engelse dame zal ik nooit aarzelen. Maar nader uitzoekwerk levert op dat The leader of the pack eerder was in de VS en dan valt het moeilijk te ontkennen dat Twinkle met Terry laten we zeggen geïnspireerd was door de Shangri-Las. Hun plaat was overigens later te horen op de zeezenders, wellicht mede dankzij de band van Radio Caroline, tot Kerst 1964 de enige grote zender, met Twinkle. De BBC wilde geen van beide draaien.

Is she really going out with him?

Well, there she is. Let’s ask her.

Betty, is that Jimmy’s ring you’re wearing?

Mm-hmm

Gee, it must be great riding with him

Is he picking you up after school today?

Uh-uh

By the way, where’d you meet him?

I met him at the candy store

He turned around and smiled at me

You get the picture? (yes, we see)

That’s when I fell for the leader of the pack

My folks were always putting him down (down, down)

They said he came from the wrong side of town

(Whatcha mean when ya say that he came from the wrong side of town?)

They told me he was bad

But I knew he was sad

That’s why I fell for the leader of the pack

One day my dad said, “Find someone new”

I had to tell my Jimmy we’re through

(Whatcha mean when ya say that ya better go find somebody new?)

He stood there and asked me why

But all I could do was cry

I’m sorry I hurt you the leader of the pack

He sort of smiled and kissed me goodbye

The tears were beginning to show

As he drove away on that rainy night

I begged him to go slow

But whether he heard, I’ll never know

Look out! Look out! Look out! Look out!

I felt so helpless, what could I do?

Remembering all the things we’d been through

In school they all stop and stare

I can’t hide the tears, but I don’t care

I’ll never forget him, the leader of the pack

The leader of the pack – now he’s gone

The leader of the pack – now he’s gone

The leader of the pack – now he’s gone

The leader of the pack – now he’s gone

Ongelooflijk maar waar, er zijn nog lulliger filmpjes. Geschreven door George Morton, Jeff Barry en Ellie Greenwich , niet de minsten. Bij Twinkle weten we meteen waar we als luisteraar aan toe zijn met die motormijnheer.

He said to me he wanted to be near to me

He said he never wanted to be out of my sight

But it’s too late to give this boy my love tonight

Please wait at the gate of heaven for me, Terry.

He said to me he wanted to be close by my side

We had a quarrel, I was untrue on the night he died

And it’s too late to tell this boy how great was

Please wait at the gate of heaven for me, Terry.

He rode into the night, accelerated his motorbike

I cried to him in fright, don’t do it, don’t do it, don.t do it.

He said to me you are the one I want to be with

He said to me you are the one who my love I shall give

One day he’ll know how hard I prayed for him to live

Please wait at the gate of heaven for me, Terry.

He rode into the night, accelerated his motorbike

I cried to him in fright, don’t do it, don’t do it, don.t do it.

He said to me you are the one I want to be with

He said to me you are the one who my love I shall give

One day he’ll know how hard I prayed for him to live

Please wait at the gate of heaven for me, Terry.

Bij de Shangri-Las heet Billy Joel op de piano te spelen, bij Twinkle speelt Jimmy Page, maar lieve hemel, waar speelde Jimmy Page niet op mee voor hij tenslotte bij Led Zeppelin terechtkwam… 1964 beide.