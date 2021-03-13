Hardrockklassieker du jour: Thunder And Lightning

De titeltrack van het laatste studioalbum van Thin Lizzy. De band was eigenlijk op sterven na dood, maar besloot nog één keer alles uit de kast te halen. Het leverde tot ieders verrassing een sterk album op, wat voor een belangrijk deel te danken was aan gitarist John Sykes die speciaal voor de gelegenheid overkwam van Tygers of Pan Tang. Ook Sykes kon de band echter niet redden, na de aansluitende tournee was het écht afgelopen met Thin Lizzy. De solocarrière van boegbeeld Phil Lynnott zou nooit van de grond komen, hij zonk weg in een heroïneverslaving die hem een paar jaar later het leven zou kosten.

Locked up in the classroom, waiting for the break

Down to the schoolyard, knocking the gate

Into the alley, meet up with the boys

Waiting for the weekend to make a little noise

Thunderous roar, lightning fast

Kicking the girls and it’s starting to blast

Screaming at the heavens and the fate means stumble

It’s Saturday night when heavy rock was born

Like thunder and lightning

God damn, it’s so exciting

It hits you like a hammer

God damn

It was Saturday night, I was ready for the dance

My girl walked in holding another guys hand

He stood six foot six, he looked two miles wide

I was taking it easy till he took her outside

I was madder than hell and fit to burn

This guy had played with love before but now he’d have to learn

Standing in the corner giving him a thrill

You can keep your lover honey but he’ll have to pay the bill

Like thunder and lightning

God damn, it’s so exciting

It hits you like a hammer

God damn

Well, the place started rocking, it was Saturday night

I was dressed to kill, I was feeling all right

All right in the middle of the night

I wasn’t ready for a rumble but the mood was right

When he got up to leave, I stood in his way

I said now that you’ve had your fun the price you’ll have to pay

In the doorway, up against the wall

When they play a heavy record then I’m going to have a ball

Like thunder and lightning

God damn, it’s so exciting

It hits you like a hammer

God damn

Like thunder and lightning

God damn, it’s so exciting

It hits you like a hammer

God damn

We started to rumble

I was tumbling in

We were rocking and rolling and rolling and tumbling

I fumbled and started to win

When the greater than wicked then I hit him again

I hit him again and I couldn’t hit him any more

My head was all black and blue and my jaw was sore

Screaming at the heavens and like a frightening stumble

It was Saturday night when heavy rock was born

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Harry Potts – https://www.flickr.com/photos/harrypotts/4630747797/in/faves-24788065@N02/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10718187