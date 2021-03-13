Hardrockklassieker du jour: Thunder And Lightning

De titeltrack van het laatste studioalbum van Thin Lizzy. De band was eigenlijk op sterven na dood, maar besloot nog één keer alles uit de kast te halen. Het leverde tot ieders verrassing een sterk album op, wat voor een belangrijk deel te danken was aan gitarist John Sykes die speciaal voor de gelegenheid overkwam van Tygers of Pan Tang. Ook Sykes kon de band echter niet redden, na de aansluitende tournee was het écht afgelopen met Thin Lizzy. De solocarrière van boegbeeld Phil Lynnott zou nooit van de grond komen, hij zonk weg in een heroïneverslaving die hem een paar jaar later het leven zou kosten.
Locked up in the classroom, waiting for the break
Down to the schoolyard, knocking the gate
Into the alley, meet up with the boys
Waiting for the weekend to make a little noise
Thunderous roar, lightning fast
Kicking the girls and it’s starting to blast
Screaming at the heavens and the fate means stumble
It’s Saturday night when heavy rock was born
Like thunder and lightning
God damn, it’s so exciting
It hits you like a hammer
God damn
It was Saturday night, I was ready for the dance
My girl walked in holding another guys hand
He stood six foot six, he looked two miles wide
I was taking it easy till he took her outside
I was madder than hell and fit to burn
This guy had played with love before but now he’d have to learn
Standing in the corner giving him a thrill
You can keep your lover honey but he’ll have to pay the bill
Like thunder and lightning
God damn, it’s so exciting
It hits you like a hammer
God damn
Well, the place started rocking, it was Saturday night
I was dressed to kill, I was feeling all right
All right in the middle of the night
I wasn’t ready for a rumble but the mood was right
When he got up to leave, I stood in his way
I said now that you’ve had your fun the price you’ll have to pay
In the doorway, up against the wall
When they play a heavy record then I’m going to have a ball
Like thunder and lightning
God damn, it’s so exciting
It hits you like a hammer
God damn
Like thunder and lightning
God damn, it’s so exciting
It hits you like a hammer
God damn
We started to rumble
I was tumbling in
We were rocking and rolling and rolling and tumbling
I fumbled and started to win
When the greater than wicked then I hit him again
I hit him again and I couldn’t hit him any more
My head was all black and blue and my jaw was sore
Screaming at the heavens and like a frightening stumble
It was Saturday night when heavy rock was born
