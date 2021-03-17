Rock Island Line, het absolute begin

Het overlijden van Chris Barber eerder deze maand was voor mij aanleiding het boek van Billy Bragg, Roots, radicals and rockers van onder de stapel “te lezen” vandaan te halen en te lezen dus. Chris Barber heeft een grote rol gespeeld door Britse bands kennis te laten maken met de blues uit de VS – Alexis Korner inbegrepen, bij zijn leerlingen. Maar Tony Donegan uit Glasgow, die zich uit bewondering voor Lonnie Johnson Lonnie ging noemen was in de band van Barber dan weer een pionier van steeds sneller wordende folk/blues. Zijn eerste “solo”- single, waarop Chris Barber wel meespeelt was Lead Belly’s Rock Island Line. Zoals Billy Bragg ter inleiding zegt hier: zonder Lead Belly geen Lonnie Donegan; zonder Lonnie Donegan geen Beatles. Als het uitgelegd moet worden: dat komt nog wel dan.
Met Joe Henry live voor KEXP-Radio, 2015
“Skiffle”, het woord is afgeleid van een heel andere Afro-Amerikaanse traditie, is een Britse verworvenheid, en dit was een sensatie die zeker Elvis Presley naar de kroon stak zoniet overtroefde. 1955, toevallig komt het woord “Rock” er in voor.
Now this here’s the story about the Rock Island Line
The Rock Island Line she runs down into New Orleans
And just outside of New Orleans is a big toll gate
And all the trains that go through the toll gate
They gotta pay the man some money
But of course, if you got certain things on board
You’re okay and you don’t have to pay the man nothin’
And just now we see a train comin’ down the line
When you come up to the toll gate
The driver, he shout down to the man
I got pigs, I got horses, I got cows
I got sheep, I got all livestock, I got all livestock
I got all livestock
The man say, you alright boy just
Get on through, you don’t have to pay me nothin’
And then the train go through
And when he go through the tollgate
The train gotta have a little bit of steam
And a little bit of speed
And when the driver thinks he safely on the other side
He shouts back down the line to the man
I fooled you, I fooled you
I got pig iron, I got pig iron
I got all pig iron
Now I’ll tell you where I’m goin’ boy
Down the Rock Island Line is a mighty good road
Oh the Rock Island Line is the road to ride
The Rock Island Line is a mighty good road
Well if you want to ride you gotta ride it like you find it
Get your ticket at the station of the rock island line
Well I may be right, I may be wrong
You’re gonna miss me when I’m gone
Down the Rock Island Line is a mighty good road
Oh the Rock Island Line is the road to ride
The Rock Island Line is a mighty good road
Hey you are safe within
The good Lord’s comin’ to see me again
Down the Rock Island Line is a mighty good road
Oh the Rock Island Line is the road to ride
The Rock Island Line is a mighty good road
Abc wxyz
The cat’s on the cover but he don’t see me
Down the Rock Island Line is a mighty good road
Oh the Rock Island Line is the road to ride
The Rock Island Line is a mighty good road
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23101176