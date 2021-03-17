Rock Island Line, het absolute begin

Het overlijden van Chris Barber eerder deze maand was voor mij aanleiding het boek van Billy Bragg, Roots, radicals and rockers van onder de stapel “te lezen” vandaan te halen en te lezen dus. Chris Barber heeft een grote rol gespeeld door Britse bands kennis te laten maken met de blues uit de VS – Alexis Korner inbegrepen, bij zijn leerlingen. Maar Tony Donegan uit Glasgow, die zich uit bewondering voor Lonnie Johnson Lonnie ging noemen was in de band van Barber dan weer een pionier van steeds sneller wordende folk/blues. Zijn eerste “solo”- single, waarop Chris Barber wel meespeelt was Lead Belly’s Rock Island Line. Zoals Billy Bragg ter inleiding zegt hier: zonder Lead Belly geen Lonnie Donegan; zonder Lonnie Donegan geen Beatles. Als het uitgelegd moet worden: dat komt nog wel dan.

Met Joe Henry live voor KEXP-Radio, 2015

“Skiffle”, het woord is afgeleid van een heel andere Afro-Amerikaanse traditie, is een Britse verworvenheid, en dit was een sensatie die zeker Elvis Presley naar de kroon stak zoniet overtroefde. 1955, toevallig komt het woord “Rock” er in voor.

Now this here’s the story about the Rock Island Line

The Rock Island Line she runs down into New Orleans

And just outside of New Orleans is a big toll gate

And all the trains that go through the toll gate

They gotta pay the man some money

But of course, if you got certain things on board

You’re okay and you don’t have to pay the man nothin’

And just now we see a train comin’ down the line

When you come up to the toll gate

The driver, he shout down to the man

I got pigs, I got horses, I got cows

I got sheep, I got all livestock, I got all livestock

I got all livestock

The man say, you alright boy just

Get on through, you don’t have to pay me nothin’

And then the train go through

And when he go through the tollgate

The train gotta have a little bit of steam

And a little bit of speed

And when the driver thinks he safely on the other side

He shouts back down the line to the man

I fooled you, I fooled you

I got pig iron, I got pig iron

I got all pig iron

Now I’ll tell you where I’m goin’ boy



Down the Rock Island Line is a mighty good road

Oh the Rock Island Line is the road to ride

The Rock Island Line is a mighty good road

Well if you want to ride you gotta ride it like you find it

Get your ticket at the station of the rock island line

Well I may be right, I may be wrong

You’re gonna miss me when I’m gone

Down the Rock Island Line is a mighty good road

Oh the Rock Island Line is the road to ride

The Rock Island Line is a mighty good road

Hey you are safe within

The good Lord’s comin’ to see me again

Down the Rock Island Line is a mighty good road

Oh the Rock Island Line is the road to ride

The Rock Island Line is a mighty good road

Abc wxyz

The cat’s on the cover but he don’t see me

Down the Rock Island Line is a mighty good road

Oh the Rock Island Line is the road to ride

The Rock Island Line is a mighty good road