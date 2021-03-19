Een racist kan geen vriend(in) zijn

Een lied voor deze dagen – een lockdownversie van Youthsayers van afgelopen zomer – met beelden die mijn hart doen opspringen: ja, we hebben de BLM-mobilisaties gehad (als je plaats rust demonstraties mobililsatie mag noemen…) en die waren mooi. Maar het mooiste zou ik in de rampspoedige berichtenstroom van erna vergeten zijn: het beeld van de slavenhandelaar in Bristol dat de plomp in gaat. Racist friend, kameraden, oorspronkelijk van de Special AKA uit 1984. Rhoda Dakar van de Bodysnatchers doet mee.
If you have a racist friend
Now is the time, now is the time for your friendship to end
Be it your sister
Be it your brother
Be it your cousin or your uncle or your lover
If you have a racist friend
now is the time, now is the time for your friendship to end
Be it your best friend
Or any other
Is it your husband or your father or your mother?
Tell them to change their views
Or change their friends
Now is the time, now is the time, for your friendship to end
So if you know a racist who thinks he is your friend
Now is the time, now is the time for your friendship to end
Call yourself my friend?
Now is the time to make up your mind, don’t try to pretend
Be it your sister
Be it your brother
Be it your cousin or your uncle or your lover
So if you are a racist
Our friendship has got to end
And if your friends are racists don’t pretend to be my friend
So if you have a racist friend
Now is the time, now is the time for our friendship to end
Goodbye
- Uitgelichte afbeelding videostill van hun ook prachtige uitvoering van A change is gonna come