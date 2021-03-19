Een racist kan geen vriend(in) zijn

Een lied voor deze dagen – een lockdownversie van Youthsayers van afgelopen zomer – met beelden die mijn hart doen opspringen: ja, we hebben de BLM-mobilisaties gehad (als je plaats rust demonstraties mobililsatie mag noemen…) en die waren mooi. Maar het mooiste zou ik in de rampspoedige berichtenstroom van erna vergeten zijn: het beeld van de slavenhandelaar in Bristol dat de plomp in gaat. Racist friend, kameraden, oorspronkelijk van de Special AKA uit 1984. Rhoda Dakar van de Bodysnatchers doet mee.

If you have a racist friend

Now is the time, now is the time for your friendship to end

Be it your sister

Be it your brother

Be it your cousin or your uncle or your lover

If you have a racist friend

now is the time, now is the time for your friendship to end

Be it your best friend

Or any other

Is it your husband or your father or your mother?

Tell them to change their views

Or change their friends

Now is the time, now is the time, for your friendship to end

So if you know a racist who thinks he is your friend

Now is the time, now is the time for your friendship to end

Call yourself my friend?

Now is the time to make up your mind, don’t try to pretend

Be it your sister

Be it your brother

Be it your cousin or your uncle or your lover

So if you are a racist

Our friendship has got to end

And if your friends are racists don’t pretend to be my friend

So if you have a racist friend

Now is the time, now is the time for our friendship to end

Goodbye