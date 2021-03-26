Deze handen

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Naar mijn mening het engste punknummer (als het nog zo mocht heten) aller tijden en het hierbij gemonteerde filmpje onderstreept het enge wel goed.

These are the hands of a demented circus clown
Outside I’m laughing but inside I’m really wearing a frown
I see you laughing at me
But baby in my dreams
It’s quite a different scene

Chasing you through the night with my hands around your neck
Funny how everything seems in technicolor yet
I find I’m laughing at you
And you are turning blue
Ha ha ha ha ha Ha ha ha ha ha Ho ho ho

Stop laughing

These hands, The Damned, 1979

  • Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2074636
