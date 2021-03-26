Deze handen

Naar mijn mening het engste punknummer (als het nog zo mocht heten) aller tijden en het hierbij gemonteerde filmpje onderstreept het enge wel goed.

These are the hands of a demented circus clown

Outside I’m laughing but inside I’m really wearing a frown

I see you laughing at me

But baby in my dreams

It’s quite a different scene

Chasing you through the night with my hands around your neck

Funny how everything seems in technicolor yet

I find I’m laughing at you

And you are turning blue

Ha ha ha ha ha Ha ha ha ha ha Ho ho ho

Stop laughing

These hands, The Damned, 1979