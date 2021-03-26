Feministische klassieker du jour: The Pill

Een ode aan de vrijheid die de pil vrouwen in de late jaren ’60 en vroege jaren ’70 gaf. Loretta Lyn had zélf zes kinderen, waarvan er twee al voor haar negentiende geboren werden. Veel conservatieve radiostations weigerden de song te draaien, want ook in 1969 waren rechtse mensen al doodsbang voor zedenverval en het zelfbeschikkingsrecht van vrouwen. Zoals wel vaker leidde de boycot er juist toe dat de song razend populair werd. Geen idee of het waar is, maar er wordt vaak gezegd dat The Pill meer heeft bijgedragen aan de verspreiding van anticonceptiemiddelen op het Amerikaanse platteland dan alle voorlichtingscampagnes samen. De allesbehalve op haar mondje gevallen Lynn trok zich niks aan van de afkeurende reacties in conservatieve kringen: “If I’d had the pill back when I was havin’ babies I’d have taken ’em like popcorn. The pill is good for people. I wouldn’t trade my kids for anyone’s. But I wouldn’t necessarily have had six and I sure would have spaced ’em better”.

You wined me and dined me when I was your girl

Promised if I’d be your wife

You’d show me the world

But all I’ve seen of this old world

Is a bed and a doctor bill

I’m tearing down your brooder house

‘Cause now I’ve got the pill

All these years I’ve stayed at home

While you had all your fun

And every year that’s gone by

Another baby’s come

There`s gonna be some changes

Made right here on Nursery Hill

You’ve set this chicken your last time

‘Cause now I’ve got the pill

This old maternity dress I’ve got

Is going in the garbage

The clothes I’m wearing from now on

Won’t take up so much yardage

Miniskirts, hotpants, and a few little fancy frills

Yeah, I’m making up for all those years

Since I’ve got the pill

I’m tired of all your crowing

How you and your hens play

While holding a couple in my arms

Another’s on the way

This chicken’s done tore up her nest

And I’m ready to make a deal

And you can’t afford to turn it down

‘Cause you know I’ve got the pill

This incubator is overused

Because you’ve kept it filled

The feeling good comes easy

Now since I’ve got the pill

It’s getting dark

It’s roosting time

Tonight’s too good to be real

Aw, but Daddy don’t you worry none

‘Cause Mama’s got the pill

Oh, Daddy don’t you worry none

‘Cause Mama’s got the pill

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Anna Hanks from Austin, Texas, USA – Loretta Lynn SXSW 2016 -8842.jpg, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=68742485