Feministische klassieker du jour: The Pill

Een ode aan de vrijheid die de pil vrouwen in de late jaren ’60 en vroege jaren ’70 gaf. Loretta Lyn had zélf zes kinderen, waarvan er twee al voor haar negentiende geboren werden. Veel conservatieve radiostations weigerden de song te draaien, want ook in 1969 waren rechtse mensen al doodsbang voor zedenverval en het zelfbeschikkingsrecht van vrouwen. Zoals wel vaker leidde de boycot er juist toe dat de song razend populair werd. Geen idee of het waar is, maar er wordt vaak gezegd dat The Pill meer heeft bijgedragen aan de verspreiding van anticonceptiemiddelen op het Amerikaanse platteland dan alle voorlichtingscampagnes samen. De allesbehalve op haar mondje gevallen Lynn trok zich niks aan van de afkeurende reacties in conservatieve kringen: “If I’d had the pill back when I was havin’ babies I’d have taken ’em like popcorn. The pill is good for people. I wouldn’t trade my kids for anyone’s. But I wouldn’t necessarily have had six and I sure would have spaced ’em better”.
You wined me and dined me when I was your girl
Promised if I’d be your wife
You’d show me the world
But all I’ve seen of this old world
Is a bed and a doctor bill
I’m tearing down your brooder house
‘Cause now I’ve got the pill
All these years I’ve stayed at home
While you had all your fun
And every year that’s gone by
Another baby’s come
There`s gonna be some changes
Made right here on Nursery Hill
You’ve set this chicken your last time
‘Cause now I’ve got the pill
This old maternity dress I’ve got
Is going in the garbage
The clothes I’m wearing from now on
Won’t take up so much yardage
Miniskirts, hotpants, and a few little fancy frills
Yeah, I’m making up for all those years
Since I’ve got the pill
I’m tired of all your crowing
How you and your hens play
While holding a couple in my arms
Another’s on the way
This chicken’s done tore up her nest
And I’m ready to make a deal
And you can’t afford to turn it down
‘Cause you know I’ve got the pill
This incubator is overused
Because you’ve kept it filled
The feeling good comes easy
Now since I’ve got the pill
It’s getting dark
It’s roosting time
Tonight’s too good to be real
Aw, but Daddy don’t you worry none
‘Cause Mama’s got the pill
Oh, Daddy don’t you worry none
‘Cause Mama’s got the pill
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Anna Hanks from Austin, Texas, USA – Loretta Lynn SXSW 2016 -8842.jpg, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=68742485