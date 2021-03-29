Chanson du jour: And Dream Of Sheep

De eerste song van de suite The Ninth Wave, te vinden op Hounds of Love, imho het beste album van Kate Bush. Kate beschreef de suite als “about a person who is alone in the water for the night. It’s about their past, present and future coming to keep them awake, to stop them drowning, to stop them going to sleep until the morning comes”. Kate raakte tijdens de opname van de video daadwerkelijk onderkoeld, wat volgens haar overigens alleen maar bijdroeg aan de authenticiteit van de video. Doe jezelf een plezier en beluister de hele suite: het is al even aangrijpend als Wuthering Heights.

Little light shining

Little light will guide them to me

My face is all lit up

My face is all lit up

If they find me racing white horses

They’ll not take me for a buoy



Let me be weak, let me sleep and dream of sheep

Oh I’ll wake up to any sound of engines

Every gull a seeking craft

I can’t keep my eyes open

Wish I had my radio

I’d tune into some friendly voices

Talking ‘bout stupid things

I can’t be left to my imagination

Let me be weak, let me sleep and dream of sheep

Ooh, their breath is warm

And they smell like sleep

And they say they take me home

Like poppies, heavy with seed

They take me deeper and deeper

