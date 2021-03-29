Chanson du jour: And Dream Of Sheep

De eerste song van de suite The Ninth Wave, te vinden op Hounds of Love, imho het beste album van Kate Bush. Kate beschreef de suite als “about a person who is alone in the water for the night. It’s about their past, present and future coming to keep them awake, to stop them drowning, to stop them going to sleep until the morning comes”. Kate raakte tijdens de opname van de video daadwerkelijk onderkoeld, wat volgens haar overigens alleen maar bijdroeg aan de authenticiteit van de video. Doe jezelf een plezier en beluister de hele suite: het is al even aangrijpend als Wuthering Heights.
Little light shining
Little light will guide them to me
My face is all lit up
My face is all lit up
If they find me racing white horses
They’ll not take me for a buoy
Let me be weak, let me sleep and dream of sheep
Oh I’ll wake up to any sound of engines
Every gull a seeking craft
I can’t keep my eyes open
Wish I had my radio
I’d tune into some friendly voices
Talking ‘bout stupid things
I can’t be left to my imagination
Let me be weak, let me sleep and dream of sheep
Ooh, their breath is warm
And they smell like sleep
And they say they take me home
Like poppies, heavy with seed
They take me deeper and deeper
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Permission obtained from the creator here (Archived here) – Philip Chappell aka squidneyImage courtesy of a user of the Kate Bush News & Info Forum, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2027491