Folkklassieker du jour: Sta Op Voor Judas

Zoals elke institutionele feestdag vraagt dat om muziek, maar ook om subversieve omkering. Waar het op Goede Vrijdag officieel gaat om de executie van Jezus, aan het Gezag verraden door diens discipel Judas, keert Leon Rosselson de boel om. Het resultaat: Stand Up for Judas.

Die Leon Rosselson trouwens, dat is een radicaal opruiend en melodieus genie. Een Britse singer/songwriter met een repertoire dat wortelt in de Britse folk, maar waarin je opeens ook een trompetsolo kunt horen, je voelt ook verwantschap met chanson en Brecht/Weil.

En dan de teksten! Vrij bekend is van hem The World Turned Upside Down, over die anarcho-communistische landkrakers uit het zeventiende eeuwse revolutionaire Engeland. Dat is voor een andere keer. Vandaag is het Goede Vrijdag, vandaag staan we op voor dat verdrongen opstandige archetype: Judas. Met piano. Let ook op dat melodietje helemaal aan het begin.

The Romans were the masters when Jesus walked the land

In Judea and in Galilee they ruled with an iron hand

And the poor were sick with hunger and the rich were clothed in splendour

And the rebels whipped and crucified hung rotting as a warning



And Jesus knew the answer

Said give to Caesar what is Caesar’s

Said love your enemies

But Judas was a Zealot and he wanted to be free

Resist, he said, the Romans’ tyranny



So stand up, stand up for Judas and the cause that Judas served

It was Jesus who betrayed the poor with his word



Jesus was a conjuror, miracles were his game

And he fed the hungry thousands and they glorified his name

He cured the lame and the lepers, he calmed the wind and the weather

And the wretched flocked to touch him so their troubles would be taken



And Jesus knew the answer

All you who labour, all you who suffer only believe in me

But Judas sought a world where no one starved or begged for bread

The poor are always with us, Jesus said



So stand up, stand up for Judas and the cause that Judas served

It was Jesus who betrayed the poor with his word



Now Jesus brought division where none had been before

Not the slaves against their masters but the poor against the poor

Set son to rise up against father, and brother to fight against brother

For he that is not with me is against me was his teaching



Said Jesus, I am the answer

You unbelievers shall burn forever, shall die in your sins

Not sheep and goats, said Judas, But together we may dare

Shake off the chains of misery we share



So stand up, stand up for Judas and the cause that Judas served

It was Jesus who betrayed the poor with his word



Jesus stood upon the mountain with a distance in his eyes

I am the way, the life, he cried, The light that never dies

So renounce all earthly treasures and pray to your heavenly father

And he pacified the hopeless with the hope of life eternal



Said Jesus, I am the answer

And you who hunger only remember your reward’s in Heaven

So Jesus preached the other world but Judas wanted this

And he betrayed his master with a kiss



So stand up, stand up for Judas and the cause that Judas served

It was Jesus who betrayed the poor with his word



By sword and gun and crucifix Christ’s gospel has been spread

And 2000 cruel years have shown the way that Jesus led

The heretics burned and tortured, and the butchering bloody crusaders

The bombs and rockets sanctified that rained down death from heaven

They followed Jesus, they knew the answer

All non-believers must be believers or else be broken

So put no trust in saviours, Judas said, for everyone

Must be to his or her own self – a sun

Er is ook een versie van Leon Rosselson samen met Robb Johnson. De dramatiek van de pianoversie heeft daarplaatsgemaakt voor een veel folksier, luchtiger benadering.

Dick Gaughan deed het weer anders. Ook met gitaar in folkstyle, maar weer meer dramatiek.

Op Leon Rosselson kom ik nog wel eens terug. Op Dick Gaughan wellicht ook. En dan is er ook nog Roy Bailey…

