Verrijzenis en leven

Ian Brown is niet de enige “vaccinkritische” artiest dezer dagen en ik doe liefst alsof ik van niets weet. Nou ja, het is wat makkelijker dan bijvoorbeeld Morrissey die met terugwerkende kracht weggedaan zou moeten worden, ook een hele toer. Maar ruim dertig jaar geleden was dit alles niet aan de orde – noem het getuigen van hubris, dit nummer, en terecht, maar het maakt mij niet uit bij een band die in mijn top-10 aller tijden staat…

Down, down, you bring me down

I hear you knocking down my door

And I can’t sleep at night.

Your face it has no place

No room for you inside my house

I need to be alone.



Don’t waste your words I don’t need anything from you,

I don’t care where you’ve been or what you plan to do.



Turn, turn, I wish you’d learn

There’s a time and place for everything

I’ve got to get it through.

Cut loose ‘cause you’re no use

I couldn’t stand another

Second in your company.



Don’t waste your words I don’t need anything from you,

I don’t care where you’ve been or what you plan to do.



Stone me why can’t you see

You’re a no one nowhere washed up baby

Who’d look better dead.

Your tongue is far too long

I don’t like the way it sucks and

Slurs upon my every word.



Don’t waste your words I don’t need anything from you,

I don’t care where you’ve been or what you plan to do.



I am the resurrection and I am the life,

I couldn’t ever bring myself to hate you as I’d like.



I am the resurrection and I am the life,

I couldn’t ever bring myself to hate you as I’d like.

I am the resurrection, 1989