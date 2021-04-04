Reliklassieker du jour: Easter/Une Saison En Enfer

Pasen, gezien door de ogen van Arthur Rimbaud, Patti’s favoriete dichter. Frederick was de oudere broer van Rimbaud, Isabella en Vitalie zijn twee jongere zusjes. Rimbaud’s reputatie als één van de grootste dichters aller tijden is volledig gebaseerd op zijn jeugdwerk, na zijn twintigste heeft hij geen letter meer op papier gezet, althans niet als dichter. Na een reeks omzwervingen, waarbij hij ook het toenmalige Nederlands-Indië aandeed (en deserteerde uit het koloniale leger), vestigde Rimbaud zich uiteindelijk als handelsreiziger en wapenhandelaar in Aden (Ethiopië). In februari 1891 kreeg hij knieklachten, die in eerste instantie foutief werden gediagnosticeerd als artritis. Hij vertrok naar Frankrijk voor een operatie. In het ziekenhuis constateerde men dat hij leed aan botkanker. In een poging zijn leven te redden werd zijn been afgezet. Het mocht niet helpen: op 10 november 1891 overleed hij op 37-jarige leeftijd, waarschijnlijk mede als gevolg van de operatie.

Easter Sunday, we were walking.

Easter Sunday, we were talking.

Isabel, my little one, take my hand. Time has come.



Isabella, all is glowing.

Isabella, all is knowing.

And my heart, Isabella.

And my head, Isabella.



Frederick and Vitalie, savior dwells inside of thee.

Oh, the path leads to the sun. Brother, sister, time has come.



Isabella, all is glowing.

Isabella, all is knowing.

Isabella, we are dying.

Isabella, we are rising.

I am the spring, the holy ground,

The endless seed of mystery,

The thorn, the veil, the face of grace,

The brazen image, the thief of sleep,

The ambassador of dreams, the prince of peace.

I am the sword, the wound, the stain.

Scorned transfigured child of Cain.

I rend, I end, I return.

Again I am the salt, the bitter laugh.

I am the gas in a womb of light, the evening star,

The ball of sight that leads that sheds the tears of Christ

Dying and drying as I rise tonight.

Isabella, we are rising.

Isabella, we are rising

