Desolate countryklassieker du jour: Lost Highway

Lost Highway is geschreven door Leon Payne, niet door Hank Williams, zoals vrijwel iedereen denkt. Vreemd is dat laatste natuurlijk niet: als er iemand lost on the highway was, dan was het wel Hank Williams. Naar verluid schreef de blinde Payne de song in een onderkomen van het Leger des Heils toen hij daadwerkelijk verdwaalde tijdens een poging van Californië naar Texas te liften om zijn ernstig zieke moeder te bezoeken.

I’m a rollin’ stone all alone and lost

For a life of sin I have paid the cost

When I pass by all the people say

Just another guy on the lost highway



Just a deck of cards and a jug of wine

And a woman’s lies makes a life like mine

O the day we met, I went astray

I started rolling down that lost highway



I was just a lad, nearly twenty two

Neither good nor bad, just a kid like you

And now I’m lost, too late to pray

Lord I take the cost, on the lost highway

Now boy’s don’t start to ramblin’ round

On this road of sin are you sorrow bound

Take my advice or you’ll curse the day

You started rollin’ down that lost highway

