Desolate countryklassieker du jour: Lost Highway

Lost Highway is geschreven door Leon Payne, niet door Hank Williams, zoals vrijwel iedereen denkt. Vreemd is dat laatste natuurlijk niet: als er iemand lost on the highway was, dan was het wel Hank Williams. Naar verluid schreef de blinde Payne de song in een onderkomen van het Leger des Heils toen hij daadwerkelijk verdwaalde tijdens een poging van Californië naar Texas te liften om zijn ernstig zieke moeder te bezoeken.
I’m a rollin’ stone all alone and lost
For a life of sin I have paid the cost
When I pass by all the people say
Just another guy on the lost highway
Just a deck of cards and a jug of wine
And a woman’s lies makes a life like mine
O the day we met, I went astray
I started rolling down that lost highway
I was just a lad, nearly twenty two
Neither good nor bad, just a kid like you
And now I’m lost, too late to pray
Lord I take the cost, on the lost highway
Now boy’s don’t start to ramblin’ round
On this road of sin are you sorrow bound
Take my advice or you’ll curse the day
You started rollin’ down that lost highway
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door oFace Killah – https://www.flickr.com/photos/oface/3831383211/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=24275555