Pubrockklassieker du jour: Down At The Doctors

Smerige rock ’n roll uit de tijd dat roken nog stoer was en niet werd gezien als een ingewikkelde poging zelfmoord te plegen. Vroege Britse punkbands hadden het te druk met zelfpromotie om het toe te geven, maar vrijwel iedereen had één of meerdere lp’s van Dr. Feelgood in de platenkast staan. Down at the Doctors dateert uit de periode dat John Mayo de gitaar bespeelde. Mayo was de opvolger van de legendarische Wilko Johnson, die in april ’77 óf zelf uit de band stapte (volgens de andere bandleden) óf op straat geschopt werd (volgens Wilko). Tussen zanger Lee Brilleaux en Johnson is het helaas nooit meer goed gekomen. Brilleaux overleed in 1994 aan lymfeklierkanker. Johnson is nog steeds onder ons.

Leave a late show

Still feel alive

Want a place to go

Round about five

Down to the doctors

Down to the doctors

Come on down to the doctors

Make you feel good all night

Everybody needs a shot of R’n’B

So come on down to my surgery

Down to the doctors

Down to the doctors

Come on down to the doctors

Make you feel good all night

Eight bars on piano

Down to the doctors

Down to the doctors

Come on down to the doctors

Make you feel good all night

Come here baby

Ain’t gonna do you no harm

I just want to shoot

Some rock’n’roll in your arm

Down to the doctors

Down to the doctors

Come on down to the doctors

Make you feel good all night

Uitgelichte afbeelding: mascotte van Dr. Feelgood – By Frank Behnsen, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71497989