Red de kinderen

Voor mij is het iets om intens droevig van te worden, zo’n kreet “Save the children”, in de handen van antisemitische complotverspreiders. Het hoort “bij ons” – een oproep tegen oorlog en ecologische verwoesting (er is een samenhang), en ja het is ontmoedigend dat het van meer dan vijftig jaar geleden is, of in het geval van Marvin Gaye, precies vijftig. Zijn we verder? En de leus is “ons” ontstolen. En als het niet om het bloedverhaal gaat, dan gaat het wel over de terrassen of de verdienmodelfestivals die “de jongeren” moeten redden.

I just want to ask a question:

Who really cares to save a world in despair?

Who really cares?

There’ll come a time (There’ll come a time)

When the world won’t be singing (When the world won’t be singing)

Flowers won’t grow (flowers won’t grow, no)

Bells won’t be ringing (the bells won’t be ringing)

Who really cares? (Who really cares?)

Who’s willing to try? (Who is willing to try?)

To save the world, (to save the world)

That’s destined to die (that’s destined to die)

When I look at the world (when I look at the world)

It fills me with sorrow (it fills me with sorrow)

Little children today (children today)

Are really going to suffer tomorrow (really suffer tomorrow)

(Oh!) What a shame (what a shame)

Such a bad way to live (such a bad way to live)

Oh, who is to blame? (Who is to blame?)

We can’t stop living (when we can’t stop living)

Live, (Live)

(Live for life) Live for life

(But let live everybody)

Live life for the children (live life for…the children. Oh, for the Children)

You see, let’s…let’s save the children

Let’s…let’s save all the children, (Save the babies, save the babies!)

(And if you want to love, you got to….save the babies)

(Oh you’ve got the feeling, you’ve got the feeling)

(You will save the babies, all of the Children)

But who really cares?

Who’s willing to try?

To save our world

To save our sweet world

To save a world

That is destined…to die

Oh, la la la la, la la la

Oh, oh, dig it everybody

Save the children, Marvin Gaye, 1971