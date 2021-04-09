Bluesklassieker du jour: Evil (Is Goin’On)

Geschreven door Willie Dixon en gecoverd door zo ongeveer iedereen, van Luther Allison tot Tom Jones. De klassieke versie is natuurlijk die van Howlin’ Wolf, alleen al omdat niemand zo dreigend kon klinken als de Wolfman. Dit is de versie uit 1953, met Hubert Sumlin en Jody Williams op gitaar, Willie Dixon op contrabas, Otis Spann op piano en Earl Phillips op drums.
If you’re a long way from home
Can’t sleep at night
Grab your telephone
Somethin’ just ain’t right
That’s evil
Evil is goin’ on wrong
I am warnin’ you, brother
You better watch your happy home
Well, long way from home
And can’t sleep at all
You know another mule
Is kickin’ in your stall
That’s evil
Evil is goin’ on wrong
I am warnin’ you, brother
You better watch your happy home
You better catch him
‘Cause somethin’ wrong
In your home
Well, if you call her on the telephone
And she answers awful slow
Grab the first thing smokin’
If you have to hobo
That’s evil
Evil is goin’ on wrong
I am warnin’ you, brother
You’d better watch your happy home
If you make it to your house
Knock on the front door
Run ‘round to the back
You’ll catch him just before he go
That’s evil
Evil is goin’ on
I am warnin’ you, brother
You better watch your happy home
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photographer-Doug Fulton – eBay itemrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29072932