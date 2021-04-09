Bluesklassieker du jour: Evil (Is Goin’On)

Pyt van der Galiën

Geschreven door Willie Dixon en gecoverd door zo ongeveer iedereen, van Luther Allison tot Tom Jones. De klassieke versie is natuurlijk die van Howlin’ Wolf, alleen al omdat niemand zo dreigend kon klinken als de Wolfman. Dit is de versie uit 1953, met Hubert Sumlin en Jody Williams op gitaar, Willie Dixon op contrabas, Otis Spann op piano en Earl Phillips op drums.

If you’re a long way from home
Can’t sleep at night
Grab your telephone
Somethin’ just ain’t right

That’s evil
Evil is goin’ on wrong
I am warnin’ you, brother
You better watch your happy home

Well, long way from home
And can’t sleep at all
You know another mule
Is kickin’ in your stall

That’s evil
Evil is goin’ on wrong
I am warnin’ you, brother
You better watch your happy home

You better catch him
‘Cause somethin’ wrong
In your home

Well, if you call her on the telephone
And she answers awful slow
Grab the first thing smokin’
If you have to hobo

That’s evil
Evil is goin’ on wrong
I am warnin’ you, brother
You’d better watch your happy home

If you make it to your house
Knock on the front door
Run ‘round to the back
You’ll catch him just before he go

That’s evil
Evil is goin’ on
I am warnin’ you, brother
You better watch your happy home

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photographer-Doug Fulton – eBay itemrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29072932

Pyt van der Galiën