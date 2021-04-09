Bluesklassieker du jour: Evil (Is Goin’On)

Geschreven door Willie Dixon en gecoverd door zo ongeveer iedereen, van Luther Allison tot Tom Jones. De klassieke versie is natuurlijk die van Howlin’ Wolf, alleen al omdat niemand zo dreigend kon klinken als de Wolfman. Dit is de versie uit 1953, met Hubert Sumlin en Jody Williams op gitaar, Willie Dixon op contrabas, Otis Spann op piano en Earl Phillips op drums.

If you’re a long way from home

Can’t sleep at night

Grab your telephone

Somethin’ just ain’t right

That’s evil

Evil is goin’ on wrong

I am warnin’ you, brother

You better watch your happy home

Well, long way from home

And can’t sleep at all

You know another mule

Is kickin’ in your stall

That’s evil

Evil is goin’ on wrong

I am warnin’ you, brother

You better watch your happy home

You better catch him

‘Cause somethin’ wrong

In your home

Well, if you call her on the telephone

And she answers awful slow

Grab the first thing smokin’

If you have to hobo

That’s evil

Evil is goin’ on wrong

I am warnin’ you, brother

You’d better watch your happy home

If you make it to your house

Knock on the front door

Run ‘round to the back

You’ll catch him just before he go

That’s evil

Evil is goin’ on

I am warnin’ you, brother

You better watch your happy home

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photographer-Doug Fulton – eBay itemrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29072932