Bluesklassieker du jour: Kansas City

De eerste hit voor het destijds (1952) piepjonge schrijversduo Jerry Leiber en Mike Stoller. Geen van beiden was ooit in Kansas City geweest, maar Big Joe Turner had hoog opgegeven van die stad, en dan vooral van het vrouwelijke deel van de bevolking. Vandaar. De originele versie is van Little Willie Littlefield en dateert uit 1953. De cover van Wilbert Harrison bereikte in 1959 de eerste plaats van de Billboard Hot 100. De song is door tenminste 300 artiesten op de plaat gezet, waaronder Little Richard, The Beatles, James Brown en Tom Jones.

I’m going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come

I’m going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come

They got some crazy little women there and I’m gonna get me one

I’m gonna be standing on the corner of Twelfth Street and Vine

I’m gonna be standing on the corner of Twelfth Street and Vine

With my Kansas City baby and a bottle of Kansas City wine

Well I might take a train, I might take a plane

But if I have to walk I’m going just the same

I’m going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come

They got some crazy little women there and I’m gonna get me one

Ah, but you know, yeah (that’s right)

Now if I stay with that woman I know I’m gonna die

Gotta find a brand new baby, that’s the reason why

Going to Kansas City, Kansas City here I come

They got some crazy little women there and I’m gonna get me one

They got some crazy little women there and I’m gonna get me one

They got some crazy little women there and I’m gonna get me one

Uitgelichte afbeelding: vlnr Mike Stoller, Elvis, Jerry Lieber – By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=43575264