Decadente klassieker du jour: Junkyard

De titelsong van het derde en laatste album van Nick Cave’s rumoerige verjaardagsfeestje. Na Junkyard zette de desintegratie in. Er verschenen nog twee uitstekende EP’s maar daarna hield de band het definitief voor gezien. Nick Cave en Mick Harvey verhuisden naar Duitsland om samen met Blixa Bargeld The Bad Seeds op te richten en de rest is geschiedenis. Junkyard blijft één van de hoogtepunten uit de postpunkgeschiedenis. Cave’s solowerk heeft natuurlijk een aantal prachtplaten opgeleverd, maar de gekte was definitief weg. De hoofdrol in dit fraaie stukje decadente/demente blues is overigens niet weggelegd voor Cave, maar voor basgitarist Tracy Pew. Pew overleed op 7 November 1986 op 28-jarige leeftijd aan een hersenbloeding.

[Intro]I am the King

I am the King

I am the King

I am the King

I am the King

I am the King

I am the King

I am the King

[Verse 1]One dead marine through the hatch

Scratch and scrape this heavenly body

Every inch of winning skin

There’s garbage in honey’s sack again

Garbage in honey’s sack again

Garbage in honey’s sack again

Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey

Come on and kiss me

Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey

Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey

Stack the garbage junk

Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey

Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey

Honey’s child is taken over this place

[Verse 2]Two dead marines standing in a row

Drink to me, my heavenly body

Every inch a winning thing

There’s garbage in honey’s sack again

Garbage in honey’s sack again

Garbage in honey’s sack again

Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey

Come on and kiss me

Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey

Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey

Stack all this junk

Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey

Honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey, honey

Honey’s child is taken over this place

[Verse 3]Hack, hack, hack, hack, hack, hack, hack, hack, hack this heavenly body

Yack, yack, yack, yack, yack, yack, yack, yack, yack, yack goes junk-face

Scratch, scrape, scratch, scrape, scratch, scrape, scratch, scrape, this winning thing

There’s garbage in honey’s sack again

Garbage in honey’s sack again

Junk in honey’s bunk again

Garbage in honey’s sack again

Garbage in honey

Garbage in honey

Garbage in honey

Garbage in honey

Garbage in honey’s sack again

Garbage in honey’s sack again

Garbage in honey’s sack again

Garbage in honey’s sack again

Garbage in honey

Garbage in honey

Garbage in honey

Garbage in honey

Junkyard king

Junkyard king

Junkyard king

Junkyard king

King, king, king, king

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source (WP:NFCC#4), Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=54695759