Ik denk dat ik wel altijd van je zal blijven houden

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Vandaag heb ik eigenlijk zin in motownesque Northern Soul, beter is er tenslotte eigenlijk niet. Holland-Dozier-Holland voor de Isley Brothers

I guess I’ll always love you, 1966

I guess I’ll always love you
You’ve got the love I need
You’ve got the love I need

Open up your arms
And let me walk on in
Open up your heart
And let me live again

When you left you left with me
A dream no longer reality
I live the shadows of our past
With this love that’s born to last

I guess I’ll always love you
You’ve got the love I need
You’ve got the love I need

The only time I’m happy
Is when you’re on my mind
Every day I live
All my love I give

I’ve been a thousand places
Seen your smile on a thousand faces
No matter what I try to do
I’m always dreaming of you

I guess I’ll always love you
You’ve got the love I need
You’ve got the love I need

Every girl/boy that passes by
I see your sparkle in her/his eye
Right away I stop and stare
Close my eyes and see you there

Whenever I feel almost free
Memories take hold of me
I love you now so much more
Than I ever did before

I guess I’ll always love you
I guess I’ll always love you
I guess I’ll always love you

Bij de Supremes is het de b-kant van In and out of love, 1967

  • Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25507495
Arnold J. van der Kluft

Nur um der Hoffnungslosen willen ist uns die Hoffnung gegeben