Ik denk dat ik wel altijd van je zal blijven houden

Vandaag heb ik eigenlijk zin in motownesque Northern Soul, beter is er tenslotte eigenlijk niet. Holland-Dozier-Holland voor de Isley Brothers
I guess I’ll always love you, 1966
I guess I’ll always love you
You’ve got the love I need
You’ve got the love I need
Open up your arms
And let me walk on in
Open up your heart
And let me live again
When you left you left with me
A dream no longer reality
I live the shadows of our past
With this love that’s born to last
I guess I’ll always love you
You’ve got the love I need
You’ve got the love I need
The only time I’m happy
Is when you’re on my mind
Every day I live
All my love I give
I’ve been a thousand places
Seen your smile on a thousand faces
No matter what I try to do
I’m always dreaming of you
I guess I’ll always love you
You’ve got the love I need
You’ve got the love I need
Every girl/boy that passes by
I see your sparkle in her/his eye
Right away I stop and stare
Close my eyes and see you there
Whenever I feel almost free
Memories take hold of me
I love you now so much more
Than I ever did before
I guess I’ll always love you
I guess I’ll always love you
I guess I’ll always love you
Bij de Supremes is het de b-kant van In and out of love, 1967
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=25507495