Ik denk dat ik wel altijd van je zal blijven houden

Vandaag heb ik eigenlijk zin in motownesque Northern Soul, beter is er tenslotte eigenlijk niet. Holland-Dozier-Holland voor de Isley Brothers

I guess I’ll always love you, 1966

I guess I’ll always love you

You’ve got the love I need

You’ve got the love I need



Open up your arms

And let me walk on in

Open up your heart

And let me live again



When you left you left with me

A dream no longer reality

I live the shadows of our past

With this love that’s born to last



I guess I’ll always love you

You’ve got the love I need

You’ve got the love I need



The only time I’m happy

Is when you’re on my mind

Every day I live

All my love I give



I’ve been a thousand places

Seen your smile on a thousand faces

No matter what I try to do

I’m always dreaming of you



I guess I’ll always love you

You’ve got the love I need

You’ve got the love I need



Every girl/boy that passes by

I see your sparkle in her/his eye

Right away I stop and stare

Close my eyes and see you there



Whenever I feel almost free

Memories take hold of me

I love you now so much more

Than I ever did before



I guess I’ll always love you

I guess I’ll always love you

I guess I’ll always love you

Bij de Supremes is het de b-kant van In and out of love, 1967