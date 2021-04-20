Perfecte popsong du jour: Driver’s Seat

De enige hit voor de Britse band Sniff ‘the Tears. De song dateert al uit 1973, maar werd pas in ’78 op de plaat gezet. Driver’s Seat heeft niets met het besturen van een auto te maken, maar beschrijft de verwarde emoties na het beëindigen van een relatie. De single werd uitgebracht op het kleine label Chiswick, waar legendes als Joe Strummer (The 101’ers), Motörhead, The Damned, Johnny Moped en The Count Bishops hun carrière begonnen. Check de afspeellijst op Spotify.

Doing all right

A little jiving on a Saturday night

And come what may

Gonna dance the day away



Jenny was sweet

She always smiled for the people she’d meet

I’m trouble and strife

She had another way of looking at life



News is blue (the news is blue)

Had its own way to get to you

What can I do (what can I do)

When I remember my time with you



Pick up your feet

Got to move to the trick of the beat

There is no elite

Just take your place in the driver’s seat



Driver’s seat, oohoo, driver’s seat, yeah

Doing all right

A little jiving on a Saturday night

And come what may

Gonna dance the day away

Driver’s seat, oohoo, driver’s seat, yeah

Jenny was sweet

There is no elite

Pick up your feet, pick up, pick up

Pick up your feet, gonna dance the day

away

Driver’s seat, oohoo, driver’s seat, yeah

Driver’s seat, oohoo, driver’s seat, yeah

Driver’s seat

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23824039