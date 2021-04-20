Perfecte popsong du jour: Driver’s Seat

De enige hit voor de Britse band Sniff ‘the Tears. De song dateert al uit 1973, maar werd pas in ’78 op de plaat gezet. Driver’s Seat heeft niets met het besturen van een auto te maken, maar beschrijft de verwarde emoties na het beëindigen van een relatie. De single werd uitgebracht op het kleine label Chiswick, waar legendes als Joe Strummer (The 101’ers), Motörhead, The Damned, Johnny Moped en The Count Bishops hun carrière begonnen. Check de afspeellijst op Spotify.
Doing all right
A little jiving on a Saturday night
And come what may
Gonna dance the day away
Jenny was sweet
She always smiled for the people she’d meet
I’m trouble and strife
She had another way of looking at life
News is blue (the news is blue)
Had its own way to get to you
What can I do (what can I do)
When I remember my time with you
Pick up your feet
Got to move to the trick of the beat
There is no elite
Just take your place in the driver’s seat
Driver’s seat, oohoo, driver’s seat, yeah
Doing all right
A little jiving on a Saturday night
And come what may
Gonna dance the day away
Driver’s seat, oohoo, driver’s seat, yeah
Jenny was sweet
There is no elite
Pick up your feet, pick up, pick up
Pick up your feet, gonna dance the day
away
Driver’s seat, oohoo, driver’s seat, yeah
Driver’s seat, oohoo, driver’s seat, yeah
Driver’s seat
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23824039