Voor de minister-president: altijd aan het liegen

Wat je ver haalt is lekker, en ik gaf in hun tijd de voorkeur aan de gelijknamige band van de Westkust. Op mijn school liepen veel fans rond en ze kwamen bij mij uit de buurt (wat punten tegen opleverde).
Jaren later was ik aan de Westkust en vernam ik dat zij, die Outsiders uit Amsterdam, en de Haagse Kjoe, zeer gewild waren als trashy bands. En wat rinkelen die gitaren mooi, waarom vond ik dat destijds niet goed?
(O ja, en Wally Tax is ooit naar een gig van mij gekomen en hij weerde zich kranig op de dansvloer. Daar ben ik in alle stilte natuurlijk wel een beetje trots op).
Love is blind and my love was too blind to see
Love is blind and you put your hands out to me
And then I, I felt for you
‘Cause I thought that you loved me too
But you were lying, yeah lying, all the time
Love is blind and it changed the man I used to be
Love is blind and you made a fool out of me
And then I, I felt for you
‘Cause I thought that you loved me too
But you were lying, yeah lying, all the time
You’ve been a fooling to be my friend, yes you did
When my eyes were feeling so sad now
But now things have changed and they are gonna be like it used to be
Love is blind but now I stopped loving you
My love is blind and I tell you what we are gonna do
Yeah this is the end of our story
You know it’s out, without any glory
‘Cause you’ve been lying, yeah lying, all the time
‘Cause you’ve been lying, yeah lying, all the time
‘Cause you’ve been lying, yeah lying, all the time
‘Cause you’ve been lying, yeah lying, all the time
‘Cause you’ve been lying, yeah lying, all the time
Lying all the time, 1966
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Photographer A. Vente – FTA001010330 002 con.png Dutch TV programme Fenklup Beeld en Geluid Wiki, CC BY-SA 3.0 nl, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=58471324