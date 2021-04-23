Voor de minister-president: altijd aan het liegen

Wat je ver haalt is lekker, en ik gaf in hun tijd de voorkeur aan de gelijknamige band van de Westkust. Op mijn school liepen veel fans rond en ze kwamen bij mij uit de buurt (wat punten tegen opleverde).

Jaren later was ik aan de Westkust en vernam ik dat zij, die Outsiders uit Amsterdam, en de Haagse Kjoe, zeer gewild waren als trashy bands. En wat rinkelen die gitaren mooi, waarom vond ik dat destijds niet goed?

(O ja, en Wally Tax is ooit naar een gig van mij gekomen en hij weerde zich kranig op de dansvloer. Daar ben ik in alle stilte natuurlijk wel een beetje trots op).

Love is blind and my love was too blind to see

Love is blind and you put your hands out to me

And then I, I felt for you

‘Cause I thought that you loved me too

But you were lying, yeah lying, all the time

Love is blind and it changed the man I used to be

Love is blind and you made a fool out of me

And then I, I felt for you

‘Cause I thought that you loved me too

But you were lying, yeah lying, all the time

You’ve been a fooling to be my friend, yes you did

When my eyes were feeling so sad now

But now things have changed and they are gonna be like it used to be

Love is blind but now I stopped loving you

My love is blind and I tell you what we are gonna do

Yeah this is the end of our story

You know it’s out, without any glory

‘Cause you’ve been lying, yeah lying, all the time

‘Cause you’ve been lying, yeah lying, all the time

‘Cause you’ve been lying, yeah lying, all the time

‘Cause you’ve been lying, yeah lying, all the time

‘Cause you’ve been lying, yeah lying, all the time

Lying all the time, 1966