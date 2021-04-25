Escapistische hippieklassieker du jour: Guinevere

Tijd voor een stevige dosis escapisme en op dat punt kun je bij niemand beter terecht dan bij hippieprofeet Donovan Philips Leitch. Guinevere was de vrouw van de mythische Koning Arthur. Ze raakt verliefd op Lancelot, Arthur’s meest vooraanstaande vazal (en tevens zijn beste vriend). Na lang aarzelen ‘consummeren’ Guinevere en Lancelot hun liefde, Hun overspel leidt uiteindelijk tot de dood van Arthur en de val van diens koninkrijk: The jester he sleeps, but the raven he peeps/Through the dark foreboding skies of the royal domain.

De Middeleeuwse verhalencycli zijn voor lezers uit de 21ste eeuw niet erg toegankelijk, maar gelukkig bestaan er ook moderne interpretaties. De mooiste (imho):

T.h. White – The Once and Future King

Marion Zimmer Bradley – The Mists of Avalon (verteld vanuit het perspectief van de vrouwen, waaronder Guinevere)

Robert Lancelyn Green – King Arthur and His Knights of the Round Table, een hervertelling van Malory’s Le Morte d’Arthur. Oorspronkelijk bedoeld voor kinderen, maar zoals alle goede kinderliteratuur ook voor volwassenen zeer leesbaar.

Guinevere of the royal court of Arthur

Draped in white velvet, silk and lace

The rustle of her gown on the marble staircase

Sparkles on fingers slender and pale

The jester he sleeps, but the raven he peeps

Through the dark foreboding skies of the royal domain

Maroon-coloured wine from the vineyards of Charlemagne

Is sipped by the queen’s lips and so gently

Indigo eyes in the flickering candlelight

Such is the silence o’er royal Camelot

The jester he sleeps, but the raven he peeps

Through the dark foreboding skies of the royal domain

Guinevere of the royal court of Arthur

Draped in white velvet, silk and lace

The rustle of her gown on the marble staircase

Sparkles on fingers both slender and pale

The jester he sleeps, but the raven he peeps

Through the dark foreboding skies of the royal domain

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Arthur’s Tomb (The Last Meeting of Launcelot and Guenevere) – By Dante Gabriel Rossetti – The Athenaeum: Home – info – pic, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=587066