Antimonarchistische klassieker du jour: Rule Nor Reason

Een rooie rakker als Billy Bragg heeft natuurlijk weinig op met de monarchie, maar Bragg beschikt over teveel klasse om zich te verlagen tot een ordinaire scheldpartij. Voor Bragg is de koningin eerder een wat tragisch figuur dan een haatobject: The Queen on her throne plays Shirley Bassey/Records when she’s all on her own/And she looks out the windowAnd cries. Zijn aanval op de monarchie wordt er niet minder effectief door.

The wind sways the trees and the raindrops on the leaves

Tumble down, down my neck in the breeze

Yes, it’s true I hid out in the shadow of your doubt

And this medal that I wear is not for bravery, I’m afraid

And we’re both going to have to accept

That this might be as good as it gets

As our love for each other respects

Neither rule nor reason

The Queen on her throne plays Shirley Bassey

Records when she’s all on her own

And she looks out the window

And cries

What should I do? Scratch off all of my tattoos?

And forget those girls’ names?

But you’re not about to let me do that, are you?

And we’re both going to have to accept

That this might be as bad as it gets

As our love for each other respects

Neither rule nor reason

And we’re both going to have to accept

That this might be as big as it gets

As our love for each other respects

Neither rule nor reason

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By West Midlands Police from West Midlands, United Kingdom – Day 194 – West Midlands Police – Royal Diamond Jubilee VisitUploaded by tm, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=28731665