Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Taste The Floor

Geen idee waar de tekst over gaat, maar vissen die verdrinken klinkt bepaald omineus, vandaar ‘apocalyptisch’. The Jesus and Mary Chain beschikte destijds over een opmerkelijk vermogen feedback en noise te combineren met catchy hooks waar The Ramones nog wat van konden leren. Het debuutalbum Psychocandy staat vol met juweeltjes als Taste The Floor. De opvolger, Darklands, is bijna net zo goed. Daarna werd het wel een stuk minder.
Wat extra
herrie feedback is natuurlijk nooit weg. Bonus:
[Verse 1]It’s too cool
To get something done
Too many things move fast
I can’t quite get a grip at last
And all the stars don’t shine
And all the stars don’t shine
And all the walls fall down
And all the fish get drowned
[Verse 2]Here it comes
Can’t you hear the sound of it
Just like a big brass drum
And some cunt’s always scratching it
Just like a voice is pain
Just like the taste is pain
I wish that I could fly
You have to learn to fly
[Instrumental break]
[Hook]She’s singing to herself
As she’s singing in herself
And she walk right up to you
As she walk all over you
[Verse 3]Don’t turn off
I don’t expect, I just accept
I’m happy in my box
You got to see the box upstairs
[Instrumental break]And the sun don’t shine
And all the stars don’t shine
And all the walls fall down
And all the fish get drowned
[Hook]She’s singing to herself
As she’s singing in herself
And she walk right up to you
As she walk all over you
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Liane Chan from Buena Park, United States – P1080632.JPG, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3228477