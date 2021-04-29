Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Taste The Floor

Geen idee waar de tekst over gaat, maar vissen die verdrinken klinkt bepaald omineus, vandaar ‘apocalyptisch’. The Jesus and Mary Chain beschikte destijds over een opmerkelijk vermogen feedback en noise te combineren met catchy hooks waar The Ramones nog wat van konden leren. Het debuutalbum Psychocandy staat vol met juweeltjes als Taste The Floor. De opvolger, Darklands, is bijna net zo goed. Daarna werd het wel een stuk minder.

Wat extra herrie feedback is natuurlijk nooit weg. Bonus:

[Verse 1]It’s too cool

To get something done

Too many things move fast

I can’t quite get a grip at last

And all the stars don’t shine

And all the stars don’t shine

And all the walls fall down

And all the fish get drowned

[Verse 2]Here it comes

Can’t you hear the sound of it

Just like a big brass drum

And some cunt’s always scratching it

Just like a voice is pain

Just like the taste is pain

I wish that I could fly

You have to learn to fly

[Instrumental break]

[Hook]She’s singing to herself

As she’s singing in herself

And she walk right up to you

As she walk all over you

[Verse 3]Don’t turn off

I don’t expect, I just accept

I’m happy in my box

You got to see the box upstairs

[Instrumental break]And the sun don’t shine

And all the stars don’t shine

And all the walls fall down

And all the fish get drowned

[Hook]She’s singing to herself

As she’s singing in herself

And she walk right up to you

As she walk all over you

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Liane Chan from Buena Park, United States – P1080632.JPG, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3228477