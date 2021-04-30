Er viel een traan

Dit nummer kende ik allereerst in de laatste versie, niet zo gek voor een Searchers-verzamelaar, nietwaar. En toen vond ik de voorlaatste versie, logisch misschien dat het van The Genius was, die al een tijd werkte in het grensgebied van country, jazz en R&B. En vandaag verneem ik dat het van een andere zwarte zanger in dat grensgebied is, Ivory joe Hunter, 1956.
De melodie heeft mij van begin af aan het gevoel gegeven dat ik het kende, een volksdanswalsje – maar welk nummer dan?
A tear fell
(A fool am I)
(A fool am I in love)
A tear fell when I saw you
In the arms of someone new
A tear fell when you left me
All alone and feeling blue
You know a tear fell when you told me
That your love was not for me
I didn’t miss these teardrops
But I missed you constantly
That’s why I’m
(A fool am I)
(A fool am I in love)
The teardrops that you stepped on
As you danced across the floor
You know they were crushed like my poor heart was
When you walked out of my door
I said a tear fell when you told me
That the flame in your heart died
Darlin’, have I lost you
Like these teardrops from my eyes
You know I’m just a
(A fool am I)
(A fool am I in love)
I said a tear fell when you told me
That the flame in your heart died
Darlin’, have I lost you
Like these teardrops from my eyes
I’ve got to be a
(A fool am I)
But I’m so glad I’m a fool
(A fool am I in love)
I’m a fool in love
Ray Charles, 1964
The Searchers, 1965
