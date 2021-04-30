Er viel een traan

Dit nummer kende ik allereerst in de laatste versie, niet zo gek voor een Searchers-verzamelaar, nietwaar. En toen vond ik de voorlaatste versie, logisch misschien dat het van The Genius was, die al een tijd werkte in het grensgebied van country, jazz en R&B. En vandaag verneem ik dat het van een andere zwarte zanger in dat grensgebied is, Ivory joe Hunter, 1956.

De melodie heeft mij van begin af aan het gevoel gegeven dat ik het kende, een volksdanswalsje – maar welk nummer dan?

A tear fell

(A fool am I)

(A fool am I in love)

A tear fell when I saw you

In the arms of someone new

A tear fell when you left me

All alone and feeling blue

The teardrops that you stepped on

As you danced across the floor

You know they were crushed like my poor heart was

When you walked out of my door

Ray Charles, 1964

The Searchers, 1965