Socialistische klassieker du jour: Blood Of The Lamb

Een tekst van Woody Guthrie, op muziek gezet door Wilco en Billy Bragg. Guthrie heeft de song zelf nooit opgenomen. De Amerikaanse troubadour baseerde de tekst op de 19e-eeuwse hymne Are you washed in the Blood?, dat refereert aan Openbaringen 7:14-16: En ik sprak tot hem: Heere, gij weet het. En hij zeide tot mij: Dezen zijn het, die uit de grote verdrukking komen; en zij hebben hun lange klederen gewassen, en hebben hun lange klederen wit gemaakt in het bloed des Lams. Daarom zijn zij voor den troon van God, en dienen Hem dag en nacht in Zijn tempel; en Die op den troon zit, zal hen overschaduwen. Zij zullen niet meer hongeren, en zullen niet meer dorsten, en de zon zal op hen niet vallen, noch enige hitte. Bij de socialist Guthrie zijn de uitverkorenen degenen die geleerd hebben iedereen lief te hebben, ongeacht hun huidskleur of religie: I’ve learned to love my peoples/Of all colors, creeds, and kinds/I’m all washed in the blood of the lamb.

Are your garments all spotless?

Are they white as the snow?

Are you washed in the blood of the lamb?



Is your soul all spotless?

Is it clean as the snow?

Are you washed in the blood of the lamb?



I am washed, yes I’m washed

I am washed in the blood

I’m all washed in the blood of the lamb



I’m all clean I’m all spotless

I’m all pure like the snow

I’m all washed in the blood of the lamb



Have you laid down your burdens?

Have you found peace and rest?

Are you washed in the blood of the lamb?



I’ve laid down all my troubles

I’ve found peace and rest

I’m all washed in the blood of the lamb

Have you learned to love your neighbors?

Of all colors, creeds and kinds?

Are you washed in the blood of the lamb?

I’ve learned to love my peoples

Of all colors, creeds, and kinds

I’m all washed in the blood of the lamb

I am washed, yes I’m washed

I am washed in the blood

I’m all washed in the blood of the lamb

I’m all clean I’m all spotless

And I’m pure like the snow

I’m all washed in the blood of the lamb

