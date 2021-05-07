Jaag die regenboog na met de zomerbries

In 1991 kon schaamteloos in de Madchesterstemming over de trip gezongen worden die oma in 1967 van de BBC niet mocht nemen… Om Sgt. Pepper maar eens niet als eerste te noemen.

L S D

Shall we take a trip down memory lane?

Head in the clouds into the acid rain

Time means nothing I can smell the trees

Chase that rainbow with the summer breeze

Sing LSD, Sing LSD, ahor, ahor,ahor

Ahor, Answers Come In Dreams

Ahor, ahor, oorh, ahor, ahor

Ahor, these Answers Come In Dreams

Pezhyar rock!

Let’s see you rock!

Ooohhh oooohhh rock

Defy all logic and brave the storm

Mother nature beside you do you feel warm?

Flashback to your days of youth

You’ve been there once, you’re living proof

Sing LSD, Sing LSD, ahor, ahor,ahor

Ahor, Answers Come In Dreams

Ahor, ahor, oorh, ahor, ahor

Ahor, these Answers Come In Dreams

Pezhyar rock!

Let’s see you rock!

Ooohhh oooohhh rock

And follow the trails off the fairies tails

In a day glo sheen, where no one fails

Altered States and a new ID

Open your eyes and sing with me

Sing LSD, Sing LSD, ahor, ahor,ahor

Ahor, Answers Come In Dreams

Ahor, ahor, oorh, ahor, ahor

Ahor, these Answers Come In Dreams

Guitar!

Bass guitar!

Shall we take a trip?, North Side, 1991. Maar ook hier wilde de BBC niet aan, hoor