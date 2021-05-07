Jaag die regenboog na met de zomerbries

In 1991 kon schaamteloos in de Madchesterstemming over de trip gezongen worden die oma in 1967 van de BBC niet mocht nemen… Om Sgt. Pepper maar eens niet als eerste te noemen.
L S D
Shall we take a trip down memory lane?
Head in the clouds into the acid rain
Time means nothing I can smell the trees
Chase that rainbow with the summer breeze
Sing LSD, Sing LSD, ahor, ahor,ahor
Ahor, Answers Come In Dreams
Ahor, ahor, oorh, ahor, ahor
Ahor, these Answers Come In Dreams
Pezhyar rock!
Let’s see you rock!
Ooohhh oooohhh rock
Defy all logic and brave the storm
Mother nature beside you do you feel warm?
Flashback to your days of youth
You’ve been there once, you’re living proof
Sing LSD, Sing LSD, ahor, ahor,ahor
Ahor, Answers Come In Dreams
Ahor, ahor, oorh, ahor, ahor
Ahor, these Answers Come In Dreams
Pezhyar rock!
Let’s see you rock!
Ooohhh oooohhh rock
And follow the trails off the fairies tails
In a day glo sheen, where no one fails
Altered States and a new ID
Open your eyes and sing with me
Sing LSD, Sing LSD, ahor, ahor,ahor
Ahor, Answers Come In Dreams
Ahor, ahor, oorh, ahor, ahor
Ahor, these Answers Come In Dreams
Guitar!
Bass guitar!
Shall we take a trip?, North Side, 1991. Maar ook hier wilde de BBC niet aan, hoor
