Countryrockklassieker du jour: Jesus, Etc

Oorspronkelijk getiteld “Jesus Don’t Cry”, maar “Jesus, Etc” bleef om één of andere reden hangen. Veel mensen denken dat de song refereert aan 9-11 (Tall buildings shake/ Voices escape singing sad sad songs), maar Jesus, Etc dateert van vóór de aanslagen op de Twin Towers. De tekst kan uiteraard ‘apocalyptisch’ gelezen worden, maar lijkt mij gericht tot iemand die door een moeilijke periode in haar/zijn leven gaat: I’ll be around/You were right about the stars/Each one is a setting sun.
Jesus, don’t cry
You can rely on me, honey
You can combine anything you want
I‘ll be around
You were right about the stars
Each one is a setting sun
Tall buildings shake
Voices escape singing sad sad songs
Tuned to chords strung down your cheeks
Bitter melodies turning your orbit around
Don’t cry
You can rely on me, honey
You can come by any time you want
I’ll be around
You were right about the stars
Each one is a setting sun
Tall buildings shake
Voices escape singing sad sad songs
Tuned to chords strung down your cheeks
Bitter melodies turning your orbit around
Voices whine
Skyscrapers are scraping together
Your voice is smoking
Last cigarettes are all you can get
Turning your orbit around
Our love
Our love
Our love is all we have
Our love
Our love is all of God’s money
Everyone is a burning sun
Tall buildings shake
Voices escape singing sad sad songs
Tuned to chords strung down your cheeks
Bitter melodies turning your orbit around
Voices whine
Skyscrapers are scraping together
Your voice is smoking
Last cigarettes are all you can get
Turning your orbit around
Last cigarettes are all you can get
Turning your orbit around
Last cigarettes are all you can get
Turning your orbit around
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Austin Nelson – Sent to me personally, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20071900