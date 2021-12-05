Countryrockklassieker du jour: Jesus, Etc

Oorspronkelijk getiteld “Jesus Don’t Cry”, maar “Jesus, Etc” bleef om één of andere reden hangen. Veel mensen denken dat de song refereert aan 9-11 (Tall buildings shake/ Voices escape singing sad sad songs), maar Jesus, Etc dateert van vóór de aanslagen op de Twin Towers. De tekst kan uiteraard ‘apocalyptisch’ gelezen worden, maar lijkt mij gericht tot iemand die door een moeilijke periode in haar/zijn leven gaat: I’ll be around/You were right about the stars/Each one is a setting sun.

Jesus, don’t cry

You can rely on me, honey

You can combine anything you want

I‘ll be around

You were right about the stars

Each one is a setting sun

Tall buildings shake

Voices escape singing sad sad songs

Tuned to chords strung down your cheeks

Bitter melodies turning your orbit around

Don’t cry

You can rely on me, honey

You can come by any time you want

I’ll be around

You were right about the stars

Each one is a setting sun

Tall buildings shake

Voices escape singing sad sad songs

Tuned to chords strung down your cheeks

Bitter melodies turning your orbit around

Voices whine

Skyscrapers are scraping together

Your voice is smoking

Last cigarettes are all you can get

Turning your orbit around

Our love

Our love

Our love is all we have

Our love

Our love is all of God’s money

Everyone is a burning sun

Tall buildings shake

Voices escape singing sad sad songs

Tuned to chords strung down your cheeks

Bitter melodies turning your orbit around

Voices whine

Skyscrapers are scraping together

Your voice is smoking

Last cigarettes are all you can get

Turning your orbit around

Last cigarettes are all you can get

Turning your orbit around

Last cigarettes are all you can get

Turning your orbit around

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Austin Nelson – Sent to me personally, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20071900