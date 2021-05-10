Lovesong du jour: Alexandra Leaving

Niemand die zo mooi over het einde van een liefdesrelatie kon schrijven als Leonard Cohen. Dit is misschien wel de allermooiste: poëtisch, gracieus, hoffelijk en zonder enige vorm van zelfbeklag. Alexandra Leaving is gebaseerd op het gedicht “De God verlaat Antonius” van de Griekse dichter Constantine Cavafy.

Suddenly the night has grown colder

The god of love preparing to depart

Alexandra hoisted on his shoulder,

They slip between the sentries of the heart

Upheld by the simplicities of pleasure

They gain the light, they formlessly entwine

And radiant beyond your widest measure

They fall among the voices and the wine

It’s not a trick, your senses all deceiving

A fitful dream, the morning will exhaust

Say goodbye to Alexandra leaving

Then say goodbye to Alexandra lost

Even though she sleeps upon your satin

Even though she wakes you with a kiss

Do not say the moment was imagined

Do not stoop to strategies like this

As someone long prepared for this to happen

Go firmly to the window, drink it in

Exquisite music Alexandra laughing

Your first commitments tangible again

And you who had the honor of her evening,

And by that honor had your own restored

Say goodbye to Alexandra leaving

Alexandra leaving with her Lord

Even though she sleeps upon your satin

Even though she wakes you with a kiss

Do not say the moment was imagined

Do not stoop to strategies like this

As someone long prepared for the occasion

In full command of every plan you wrecked

Do not choose a coward’s explanation

that hides behind the cause and the effect

And you who were bewildered by a meaning

Whose code was broken, crucifix uncrossed

Say goodbye to Alexandra leaving

Then say goodbye to Alexandra lost

Say goodbye to Alexandra leaving

Then say goodbye to Alexandra lost

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Gorupdebesanez – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=31038363