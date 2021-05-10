Lovesong du jour: Alexandra Leaving

Niemand die zo mooi over het einde van een liefdesrelatie kon schrijven als Leonard Cohen. Dit is misschien wel de allermooiste: poëtisch, gracieus, hoffelijk en zonder enige vorm van zelfbeklag. Alexandra Leaving is gebaseerd op het gedicht “De God verlaat Antonius” van de Griekse dichter Constantine Cavafy.
Suddenly the night has grown colder
The god of love preparing to depart
Alexandra hoisted on his shoulder,
They slip between the sentries of the heart
Upheld by the simplicities of pleasure
They gain the light, they formlessly entwine
And radiant beyond your widest measure
They fall among the voices and the wine
It’s not a trick, your senses all deceiving
A fitful dream, the morning will exhaust
Say goodbye to Alexandra leaving
Then say goodbye to Alexandra lost
Even though she sleeps upon your satin
Even though she wakes you with a kiss
Do not say the moment was imagined
Do not stoop to strategies like this
As someone long prepared for this to happen
Go firmly to the window, drink it in
Exquisite music Alexandra laughing
Your first commitments tangible again
And you who had the honor of her evening,
And by that honor had your own restored
Say goodbye to Alexandra leaving
Alexandra leaving with her Lord
Even though she sleeps upon your satin
Even though she wakes you with a kiss
Do not say the moment was imagined
Do not stoop to strategies like this
As someone long prepared for the occasion
In full command of every plan you wrecked
Do not choose a coward’s explanation
that hides behind the cause and the effect
And you who were bewildered by a meaning
Whose code was broken, crucifix uncrossed
Say goodbye to Alexandra leaving
Then say goodbye to Alexandra lost
Say goodbye to Alexandra leaving
Then say goodbye to Alexandra lost
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Gorupdebesanez – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=31038363