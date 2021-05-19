Klaas Vaak en de hobbyepidemioloog

Omdat het zich toch in mijn hoofd genesteld heeft en het een goeie goedenachtwensplaat is het basislied van de Hobbiepidemiolog. Dit is wel het origineel maar niet de versie van het Zweedse filmpje.
Mister Sandman, Vaughn Monroe & orkest, 1954
Mr. Sandman, bring me a dream
Make him the cutest that I’ve ever seen
Give him two lips like roses and clover
Then tell him that his lonesome nights are over
Sandman, I’m so alone
Don’t have nobody to call my own
Please turn on your magic beam
Mr. Sandman, bring me a dream
Mr. Sandman, bring me a dream
Make him the cutest that I’ve ever seen
Give him the word that I’m not a rover
Then tell him that his lonesome nights are over
Sandman, I’m so alone
Don’t have nobody to call my own
Please turn on your magic beam
Mr. Sandman, bring me a dream
Mr. Sandman (Yes?) bring us a dream
Give him a pair of eyes with a come-hither gleam
Give him a lonely heart like Pagliacci
And lots of wavy hair like Liberace
Mr. Sandman, someone to hold (Someone to hold)
Would be so peachy before we’re too old
So please turn on your magic beam
Mr. Sandman, bring us, please, please, please
Mr. Sandman, bring us a dream
The Chordettes, de hitversie en meteen de definitieve, ook uit 1954
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: By CBS Radio – eBayfrontback, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=91141774