Klaas Vaak en de hobbyepidemioloog

Omdat het zich toch in mijn hoofd genesteld heeft en het een goeie goedenachtwensplaat is het basislied van de Hobbiepidemiolog. Dit is wel het origineel maar niet de versie van het Zweedse filmpje.

Mister Sandman, Vaughn Monroe & orkest, 1954

Mr. Sandman, bring me a dream

Make him the cutest that I’ve ever seen

Give him two lips like roses and clover

Then tell him that his lonesome nights are over

Sandman, I’m so alone

Don’t have nobody to call my own

Please turn on your magic beam

Mr. Sandman, bring me a dream

Mr. Sandman, bring me a dream

Make him the cutest that I’ve ever seen

Give him the word that I’m not a rover

Then tell him that his lonesome nights are over

Sandman, I’m so alone

Don’t have nobody to call my own

Please turn on your magic beam

Mr. Sandman, bring me a dream

Mr. Sandman (Yes?) bring us a dream

Give him a pair of eyes with a come-hither gleam

Give him a lonely heart like Pagliacci

And lots of wavy hair like Liberace

Mr. Sandman, someone to hold (Someone to hold)

Would be so peachy before we’re too old

So please turn on your magic beam

Mr. Sandman, bring us, please, please, please

Mr. Sandman, bring us a dream

The Chordettes, de hitversie en meteen de definitieve, ook uit 1954