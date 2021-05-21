Voor en nadat jij de mijne was

Rob Bloemkolk maakt ons attent op zangeres Tami Neilson, al tijden actief, Canadese woonachtig in Aotearoa. Krachtige blues met een nog krachtiger stem, tijdloos genre, nummers van nu.
Take my heart
It used to be so supple and sweet
And now it’s withered on the vine
There’s before and then there’s after
You were mine
Take my faith
So strong and full of fire
Now it’s bruised, broken down and blind
There’s before and then there’s after
You were mine
You were mine
Sun comes up, sun goes down
World keeps rollin’ around and around
The hands on the clock going, “Tick-tock-tick-tock”
Ain’t the way I measure time
There’s just before and then there’s after
You were mine
You were mine
Take my hands, they used to hold you so tight
Now they reach, but they never touch you in the night
There’s before and then there’s after
You were mine
You were mine, mine, mine
Sun comes up, sun goes down
World keeps rollin’ around and around
The hands on the clock going, “Tick-tock-tick-tock”
That ain’t the way that I measure time
There’s just before and then there’s after
There’s before and then there’s after
There’s before, there’s before and then there’s after
You were mine
You were mine, you were mine, you were mine
Oh, yeah-yeah, oh, yeah-yeah
Oh-ho-ho
You were mine, you were mine, you were mine, yeah
You were mine, 2020
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Andrew Lorien – https://www.flickr.com/photos/andrewlorien/23516952693/in/photolist-BQ7wHB-CknizL-CdYt4X-CdXWAT, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=57153123