Voor en nadat jij de mijne was

Rob Bloemkolk maakt ons attent op zangeres Tami Neilson, al tijden actief, Canadese woonachtig in Aotearoa. Krachtige blues met een nog krachtiger stem, tijdloos genre, nummers van nu.

Take my heart

It used to be so supple and sweet

And now it’s withered on the vine



There’s before and then there’s after

You were mine



Take my faith

So strong and full of fire

Now it’s bruised, broken down and blind



There’s before and then there’s after

You were mine

You were mine



Sun comes up, sun goes down

World keeps rollin’ around and around

The hands on the clock going, “Tick-tock-tick-tock”

Ain’t the way I measure time



There’s just before and then there’s after

You were mine

You were mine



Take my hands, they used to hold you so tight

Now they reach, but they never touch you in the night



There’s before and then there’s after

You were mine

You were mine, mine, mine



Sun comes up, sun goes down

World keeps rollin’ around and around

The hands on the clock going, “Tick-tock-tick-tock”

That ain’t the way that I measure time



There’s just before and then there’s after

There’s before and then there’s after

There’s before, there’s before and then there’s after

You were mine



You were mine, you were mine, you were mine

Oh, yeah-yeah, oh, yeah-yeah

Oh-ho-ho

You were mine, you were mine, you were mine, yeah

You were mine, 2020