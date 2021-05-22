Dylanklassieker du jour: You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere

De eerste versie van You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere dateert uit 1967. Dylan nam de song op met de destijds nog relatief onbekende Hawks, die een paar jaar later onder de naam The Band uit zouden groeien tot één van de meest invloedrijke bands uit de late jaren ’60/vroege jaren ’70. De allereerste take van de song verscheen pas in 2014 op de plaat (The Bootleg Series Vol. 11: The Basement Tapes Complete). Een alternatieve versie verscheen in 1975 op The Basement Tapes.

In 1971 nam Dylan de song opnieuw op, dit keer zonder The Band. You ain’t goin’ nowhere was inmiddels door diverse andere artiesten op de plaat gezet (o.a. door The Byrds) en Bob vond het tijd worden zijn “eigen stempel op de song te drukken”. “Pack up your money, pull up your tent, McGuinn” is een knipoog naar de versie van The Byrds. Op de demo zong Dylan Pick up your money, pack up your tent. McGuinn veranderde tekst per ongeluk in “Pack up your money, pick up your tent”.

Clouds so swift and rain fallin’ in

Gonna see a movie called Gunga Din

Pack up your money, pull up your tent, McGuinn

You ain’t goin’ nowhere

Whoo-ee, ride me high

Tomorrow’s the day that my bride’s gonna come

Whoo-ee, are we gonna fly?

Down into the easy chair

Genghis Khan and his brother, Don

Couldn’t keep on keepin’ on

We’ll climb that bridge after it’s gone

After we’re way past it

Whoo-ee, ride me high

Tomorrow’s the day that my bride’s gonna come

Whoo-ee, are we gonna fly?

Down into the easy chair, yeah

Buy me some rings and a gun that sings

A flute that toots and a bee that stings

A sky that cries and a bird that flies

A fish that walks and a dog that talks

Whoo-ee, ride me high

Tomorrow’s the day that my bride’s gonna come

Whoo-ee, are we gonna fly?

Down into the easy chair

Whoo-ee, ride me high

Tomorrow’s the day that my bride’s gonna come

Whoo-ee, are we gonna fly?

Down into the easy chair

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Xavier Badosa – flickr, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20255257