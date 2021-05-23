Dylanklassieker du jour: Boots Of Spanish Leather

Een van Dylan’s mooiste lovesongs, in de vorm van een dialoog tussen twee minnaars. De vrouw vertrekt per boot naar Spanje. Op haar herhaalde vraag of ze hem iets toe kan sturen zegt de man eerst nog dat niets haar (en haar liefde) kan vervangen: Well, if I had the stars from the darkest night/And the diamonds from the deepest ocean/I’d forsake them all for your sweet kiss/For that’s all I’m a-wishin’ to be ownin’. Uiteindelijk realiseert hij zich dat het afscheid definitief is: hij zal moeten accepteren dat de boots of spanish leather de enige herinnering aan hun liefde zullen zijn.

Oh, I’m sailin’ away my own true love

I’m a-sailin’ away in the morning

Is there somethin’ I can send you from across the sea

From the place that I’ll be landing?

No, there’s nothin’ you can send me, my own true love

There’s nothin’ I’m a-wishing to be ownin’

Just a-carry yourself back to me unspoiled

From across that lonesome ocean

Ah, but I just thought you might want somethin’ fine

Made of silver or of golden

Either from the mountains of Madrid

Or from the coast of Barcelona

Well, if I had the stars from the darkest night

And the diamonds from the deepest ocean

I’d forsake them all for your sweet kiss

For that’s all I’m a-wishin’ to be ownin’

Well I might be gone a long old time

And it’s only that I’m asking

Is there somethin’ I can send you to remember me by

To make your time more easy passing

Oh, how can, how can you ask me again

It only brings me sorrow

The same thing I would want today

I want again tomorrow



I got a letter on a lonesome day

It was from her ship a-sailin’

Sayin’ I don’t know when I’ll be comin’ back again

It depends on how I’m a-feelin’

If a-you, my love, must think that-a-way

I’m sure your mind is a-roamin’

I’m sure your thoughts are not with me

But with the country to where you’re goin’

So take heed, take heed of the western winds

Take heed of the stormy weather

And yes, there’s somethin’ you can send back to me

Spanish boots of Spanish leather

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Bob en Allen Ginsberg – By Elsa Dorfman – Own work, CC BY 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1724930