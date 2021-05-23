Dylanklassieker du jour: Boots Of Spanish Leather

Een van Dylan’s mooiste lovesongs, in de vorm van een dialoog tussen twee minnaars. De vrouw vertrekt per boot naar Spanje. Op haar herhaalde vraag of ze hem iets toe kan sturen zegt de man eerst nog dat niets haar (en haar liefde) kan vervangen: Well, if I had the stars from the darkest night/And the diamonds from the deepest ocean/I’d forsake them all for your sweet kiss/For that’s all I’m a-wishin’ to be ownin’. Uiteindelijk realiseert hij zich dat het afscheid definitief is: hij zal moeten accepteren dat de boots of spanish leather de enige herinnering aan hun liefde zullen zijn.
Oh, I’m sailin’ away my own true love
I’m a-sailin’ away in the morning
Is there somethin’ I can send you from across the sea
From the place that I’ll be landing?
No, there’s nothin’ you can send me, my own true love
There’s nothin’ I’m a-wishing to be ownin’
Just a-carry yourself back to me unspoiled
From across that lonesome ocean
Ah, but I just thought you might want somethin’ fine
Made of silver or of golden
Either from the mountains of Madrid
Or from the coast of Barcelona
Well, if I had the stars from the darkest night
And the diamonds from the deepest ocean
I’d forsake them all for your sweet kiss
For that’s all I’m a-wishin’ to be ownin’
Well I might be gone a long old time
And it’s only that I’m asking
Is there somethin’ I can send you to remember me by
To make your time more easy passing
Oh, how can, how can you ask me again
It only brings me sorrow
The same thing I would want today
I want again tomorrow
I got a letter on a lonesome day
It was from her ship a-sailin’
Sayin’ I don’t know when I’ll be comin’ back again
It depends on how I’m a-feelin’
If a-you, my love, must think that-a-way
I’m sure your mind is a-roamin’
I’m sure your thoughts are not with me
But with the country to where you’re goin’
So take heed, take heed of the western winds
Take heed of the stormy weather
And yes, there’s somethin’ you can send back to me
Spanish boots of Spanish leather
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Bob en Allen Ginsberg – By Elsa Dorfman – Own work, CC BY 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1724930