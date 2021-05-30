Folkklassieker du jour: Rising Sun Blues

Uiteraard het meest bekend in de versie van The Animals, die er in 1964 een gigahit mee scoorden. Doc Watson kan als zanger niet in de schaduw staan van Eric Burdon, maar dat wordt meer dan gecompenseerd door zijn fabuleuze gitaarspel.
House of the Rising Sun is al heel oud, mogelijk dateert een deel van de tekst al uit de 18e eeuw. Wat The Rising Sun precies was, is niet met zekerheid te zeggen. Waarschijnlijk betreft het een bordeel, mogelijk ook een goktent.
Noot: een ‘rounder’ is een professionele pokerspeler.
There is a house down in New Orleans
They call the Rising Sun
Its been the ruin of many a poor boy
And me oh god i’m one
My mother she worked for a tailor man
She sewed all my new Blue jeans
And my daddy was a gambling man
In the town of old New Orleans
The only thing that a rounder ever needs
Is a suitcase or a trunk
And the only time he’s ever satisfied
Is when he’s all a-drunk
Boys fill up the glasses
Right to the brim
Let the drinks flow merrily round
We’ll drink to the health
Of the round poor boy
Who travels from town to town
Now fellows don’t believe
What a bad woman tells you
For her eyes be blue or brown
Unless you stand along some old scaffold high
Saying: “fellows they won’t let me come down”
Go tell my youngest brother
Not to do the awful things
that I’ve done
And to shun that old house
down in New Orleans
That they call the Rising Sun
Soon they’ll take me back
Down to New Orleans
To face all the crimes
that I’ve done
Then they’ll tie me to an old ball and chain
Until my earthly race is run
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC – N_2012_5_083, No restrictions, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=54918445