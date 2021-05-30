Folkklassieker du jour: Rising Sun Blues

Uiteraard het meest bekend in de versie van The Animals, die er in 1964 een gigahit mee scoorden. Doc Watson kan als zanger niet in de schaduw staan van Eric Burdon, maar dat wordt meer dan gecompenseerd door zijn fabuleuze gitaarspel.

House of the Rising Sun is al heel oud, mogelijk dateert een deel van de tekst al uit de 18e eeuw. Wat The Rising Sun precies was, is niet met zekerheid te zeggen. Waarschijnlijk betreft het een bordeel, mogelijk ook een goktent.

Noot: een ‘rounder’ is een professionele pokerspeler.

There is a house down in New Orleans

They call the Rising Sun

Its been the ruin of many a poor boy

And me oh god i’m one

My mother she worked for a tailor man

She sewed all my new Blue jeans

And my daddy was a gambling man

In the town of old New Orleans

The only thing that a rounder ever needs

Is a suitcase or a trunk

And the only time he’s ever satisfied

Is when he’s all a-drunk

Boys fill up the glasses

Right to the brim

Let the drinks flow merrily round

We’ll drink to the health

Of the round poor boy

Who travels from town to town

Now fellows don’t believe

What a bad woman tells you

For her eyes be blue or brown

Unless you stand along some old scaffold high

Saying: “fellows they won’t let me come down”

Go tell my youngest brother

Not to do the awful things

that I’ve done

And to shun that old house

down in New Orleans

That they call the Rising Sun

Soon they’ll take me back

Down to New Orleans

To face all the crimes

that I’ve done

Then they’ll tie me to an old ball and chain

Until my earthly race is run

