Alledaagse mensen

1969 was het jaar waarin ik overschakelde van singles naar lp’s, met deze vierde uit mijn collectie sluit ik dan ook deze miniserie af. Ironischerwijze is van Stand! van Sly & the Family Stone een reeks singles getrokken, naast het titelnummer bijvoorbeeld deze, Everyday people.
Sometimes I’m right and I can be wrong
My own beliefs are in my song
The butcher, the banker, the drummer and then
Makes no difference what group I’m in
I love everyday people, yeah, yeah
There is a blue one
Who can’t accept the green one
For living with a fat one
Trying to be a skinny one
Different strokes
For different folks
And so on and so on
And scooby dooby dooby
Oh sha sha
We got to live together
I am no better and neither are you
We are the same, whatever we do
You love me, you hate me, you know me and then
You can’t figure out the bag I’m in
I love everyday people, yeah yeah
There is a long haired
That doesn’t like the short haired
For being such a rich one
That will not help the poor one
Different strokes
For different folks
And so on and so on
And scooby dooby dooby
Oh sha sha
We got to live together
There is a yellow one
That won’t accept the black one
That won’t accept the red one
That won’t accept the white one
Different strokes
For different folks
And so on and so on
And scooby dooby dooby
Oh sha sha
I love everyday people
