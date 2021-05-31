Alledaagse mensen

1969 was het jaar waarin ik overschakelde van singles naar lp’s, met deze vierde uit mijn collectie sluit ik dan ook deze miniserie af. Ironischerwijze is van Stand! van Sly & the Family Stone een reeks singles getrokken, naast het titelnummer bijvoorbeeld deze, Everyday people.

Sometimes I’m right and I can be wrong

My own beliefs are in my song

The butcher, the banker, the drummer and then

Makes no difference what group I’m in

I love everyday people, yeah, yeah

There is a blue one

Who can’t accept the green one

For living with a fat one

Trying to be a skinny one

Different strokes

For different folks

And so on and so on

And scooby dooby dooby

Oh sha sha

We got to live together

I am no better and neither are you

We are the same, whatever we do

You love me, you hate me, you know me and then

You can’t figure out the bag I’m in

I love everyday people, yeah yeah

There is a long haired

That doesn’t like the short haired

For being such a rich one

That will not help the poor one

Different strokes

For different folks

And so on and so on

And scooby dooby dooby

Oh sha sha

We got to live together

There is a yellow one

That won’t accept the black one

That won’t accept the red one

That won’t accept the white one

Different strokes

For different folks

And so on and so on

And scooby dooby dooby

Oh sha sha

I love everyday people