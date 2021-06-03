Je negentiende zenuwinzinking

Het nummer waarbij Herman Stok zich een Stonesfans onwelgevallige mening permitteerde in Tijd voor Teenagers. Veel geschreeuw en weinig wol. Dat het nummer ergens over gaat deed er niet toe. Met in het magische jaar 1966 Caroline, London en England als goed te ontvangen zenders uit het “land van uitgifte” en voor de muzikaal minder geïnteresseerden was er naast Veronica inmiddels een Hilversum 3. Tijd voor Teenagers werd gaandeweg irrelevant.
De berichten ziende merk ik dat er ongeveer een generatie zat tussen Herman Stok en mij, en dat was toen waarschijnlijk erger dan later, mr. Jones.
Als hij nou had zitten foeteren over dat erbarmelijke Let’s spend the night together – maar dat kon natuurlijk niet, want dat was zedemeesteren geweest. Ik vond dat een muzikaal punt om de heren bijna af te schrijven papapadapapapuhdada. Niet deze.
You’re the kind of person you meet at certain dismal, dull affairs
Center of a crowd, talking much too loud, running up and down the stairs
Well, it seems to me that you have seen too much in too few years
And though you’ve tried you just can’t hide your eyes are edged with tears
You better stop, look around
Here it comes, here it comes, here it comes, here it comes
Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown
When you were a child you were a treated kind but you were never brought up right
You were always spoiled with a thousand toys but still you cried all night
Your mother who neglected you owes a million dollars tax
And your father’s still perfecting ways of making sealing wax
You better stop, look around
Here it comes, here it comes, here it comes, here it comes
Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown
Oh, who’s to blame
That girl’s just insane
Well, nothing I do don’t seem to work
It only seems to make the matters worse
Oh, please
You were still in school when you had that fool who really messed your mind
And after that you turned your back on treating people kind
On our first trip I tried so hard to rearrange your mind
But after a while I realized you were disarranging mine
You better stop, look around
Here it comes, here it comes, here it comes, here it comes
Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown
Oh, who’s to blame
That girl’s just insane
Well, nothing I do don’t seem to work
It only seems to make the matters worse
Oh, please
When you were a child you were treated kind but you were never brought up right
You were always spoiled with a thousand toys but still you cried all night
Your mother who neglected you owes a million dollars tax
And you father’s still perfecting ways of making sealing wax
You better stop, look around
Here it comes
Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown
Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown
Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown
Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown
Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown
Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown
19th nervous breakdown, 1966
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: By The cover art can be obtained from Decca Records., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6365765