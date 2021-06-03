Je negentiende zenuwinzinking

Het nummer waarbij Herman Stok zich een Stonesfans onwelgevallige mening permitteerde in Tijd voor Teenagers. Veel geschreeuw en weinig wol. Dat het nummer ergens over gaat deed er niet toe. Met in het magische jaar 1966 Caroline, London en England als goed te ontvangen zenders uit het “land van uitgifte” en voor de muzikaal minder geïnteresseerden was er naast Veronica inmiddels een Hilversum 3. Tijd voor Teenagers werd gaandeweg irrelevant.

De berichten ziende merk ik dat er ongeveer een generatie zat tussen Herman Stok en mij, en dat was toen waarschijnlijk erger dan later, mr. Jones.

Als hij nou had zitten foeteren over dat erbarmelijke Let’s spend the night together – maar dat kon natuurlijk niet, want dat was zedemeesteren geweest. Ik vond dat een muzikaal punt om de heren bijna af te schrijven papapadapapapuhdada. Niet deze.

You’re the kind of person you meet at certain dismal, dull affairs

Center of a crowd, talking much too loud, running up and down the stairs

Well, it seems to me that you have seen too much in too few years

And though you’ve tried you just can’t hide your eyes are edged with tears



You better stop, look around

Here it comes, here it comes, here it comes, here it comes

Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown



When you were a child you were a treated kind but you were never brought up right

You were always spoiled with a thousand toys but still you cried all night

Your mother who neglected you owes a million dollars tax

And your father’s still perfecting ways of making sealing wax



You better stop, look around

Here it comes, here it comes, here it comes, here it comes

Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown



Oh, who’s to blame

That girl’s just insane

Well, nothing I do don’t seem to work

It only seems to make the matters worse

Oh, please



You were still in school when you had that fool who really messed your mind

And after that you turned your back on treating people kind

On our first trip I tried so hard to rearrange your mind

But after a while I realized you were disarranging mine



You better stop, look around

Here it comes, here it comes, here it comes, here it comes

Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown



Oh, who’s to blame

That girl’s just insane

Well, nothing I do don’t seem to work

It only seems to make the matters worse

Oh, please



When you were a child you were treated kind but you were never brought up right

You were always spoiled with a thousand toys but still you cried all night

Your mother who neglected you owes a million dollars tax

And you father’s still perfecting ways of making sealing wax



You better stop, look around

Here it comes

Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown

Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown

Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown

Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown

Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown

Here comes your nineteenth nervous breakdown

19th nervous breakdown, 1966