Ik kan niet geloven wat je zegt

Tinnef tinnef tinnef en zo’n juweeltje als dit nummer mocht geen HIT worden. Er is geen artistieke rechtvaardigheid in het hitwezen, u wordt verzocht rotzooi te waarderen.
This is where the line is
That I’ve drawn across the sand
And this is where my heart aches
Unaware and in my hand
This is where it’s gone
This is where the heartache’s going on
I can go it alone
I can’t believe what you’re saying
I’ve got to leave for you’re sailing on and on
I can’t repeat what it’s all about is wrong
I can’t believe what you’re saying
This is how the time goes
In an ordinary town
And this is how it all ends up
When you run the whole thing down
This is how it’s gone
This is how it’s already gone and I know
You keep going along
Believe what you’re saying, Sugar, 1994
