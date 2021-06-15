Ik kan niet geloven wat je zegt

Tinnef tinnef tinnef en zo’n juweeltje als dit nummer mocht geen HIT worden. Er is geen artistieke rechtvaardigheid in het hitwezen, u wordt verzocht rotzooi te waarderen.

This is where the line is

That I’ve drawn across the sand

And this is where my heart aches

Unaware and in my hand

This is where it’s gone

This is where the heartache’s going on

I can go it alone

I can’t believe what you’re saying

I’ve got to leave for you’re sailing on and on

I can’t repeat what it’s all about is wrong

I can’t believe what you’re saying

This is how the time goes

In an ordinary town

And this is how it all ends up

When you run the whole thing down

This is how it’s gone

This is how it’s already gone and I know

You keep going along

Believe what you’re saying, Sugar, 1994