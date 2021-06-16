Bij de rondgang door de betere jaren negentig is het wel eens hoog tijd voor Portishead, die pas één keer zijn langsgekomen. Hiphop voor shoegazers, triphop (zo zag ik het toen niet, maar misschien is het wel een beschrijving).
I’m ever so lost
I can’t find my way
Been searching, but I have never seen
A turning, a turning from deceit
‘Cause the child rose’s light
Tried to reveal what I could feel
I can’t understand myself anymore
‘Cause I’m still feeling lonely
Feeling so unholy
‘Cause the child rose’s light
Tried to reveal what I could feel
And this loneliness
It just won’t leave me alone
I’m fooling somebody
A faithless path I roam
Deceiving to breathe this secretly
A silence, this silence I can’t bear
‘Cause the child rose’s light
Tries to reveal what I could feel
And this loneliness
It just won’t leave me alone, oh no
And this loneliness
It just won’t leave me alone
A lady of war
A lady of war
Numb, 1994
