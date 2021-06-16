Bij de rondgang door de betere jaren negentig is het wel eens hoog tijd voor Portishead, die pas één keer zijn langsgekomen. Hiphop voor shoegazers, triphop (zo zag ik het toen niet, maar misschien is het wel een beschrijving).

I’m ever so lost

I can’t find my way

Been searching, but I have never seen

A turning, a turning from deceit

‘Cause the child rose’s light

Tried to reveal what I could feel

I can’t understand myself anymore

‘Cause I’m still feeling lonely

Feeling so unholy

‘Cause the child rose’s light

Tried to reveal what I could feel

And this loneliness

It just won’t leave me alone

I’m fooling somebody

A faithless path I roam

Deceiving to breathe this secretly

A silence, this silence I can’t bear



‘Cause the child rose’s light

Tries to reveal what I could feel

And this loneliness

It just won’t leave me alone, oh no

And this loneliness

It just won’t leave me alone

A lady of war

A lady of war

Numb, 1994