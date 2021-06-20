De maan missen

Typerende 1991-indie-sound – als er geen vrouwenstem tussen zat zou u denken dat het New Order was, of niet? The Field Mice met de laatste single voordat ze uiteen gingen.

I believe

As long as we

Two are in the world we’ll be together

Time goes slow

When we’re apart

And wizzes by when we’re with one another

I know

The feelings change

But even those you think’ll stay

But don’t always

Can go away

I do

I really do know for the best

I believe this love’s to stay

I believe our love shall remain

I know you

Should be home

Home is far from where I am on this night

It is only

A matter of

A sense you won’t know holding me down

I know

The feelings change

But even those you think’ll stay

But don’t always

Can go away

I do

I really do know for the best

I believe this love’s to stay

I believe our love shall remain



The night before

Christmas comes

We’re sad, we are apart, we are so often

Earlier on

Today we kissed

Kissed goodbye, goodbye in central London

I know

The feelings change

But even those you think’ll stay

But don’t always

Can go away

I do

I really do know for the best

I believe this love’s to stay

I believe our love shall remain.

Missing the moon, 1991