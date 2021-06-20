De maan missen

Typerende 1991-indie-sound – als er geen vrouwenstem tussen zat zou u denken dat het New Order was, of niet? The Field Mice met de laatste single voordat ze uiteen gingen.
I believe
As long as we
Two are in the world we’ll be together
Time goes slow
When we’re apart
And wizzes by when we’re with one another
I know
The feelings change
But even those you think’ll stay
But don’t always
Can go away
I do
I really do know for the best
I believe this love’s to stay
I believe our love shall remain
I know you
Should be home
Home is far from where I am on this night
It is only
A matter of
A sense you won’t know holding me down
I know
The feelings change
But even those you think’ll stay
But don’t always
Can go away
I do
I really do know for the best
I believe this love’s to stay
I believe our love shall remain
The night before
Christmas comes
We’re sad, we are apart, we are so often
Earlier on
Today we kissed
Kissed goodbye, goodbye in central London
I know
The feelings change
But even those you think’ll stay
But don’t always
Can go away
I do
I really do know for the best
I believe this love’s to stay
I believe our love shall remain.
Missing the moon, 1991
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23399343