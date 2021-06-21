Een kleine revolutie

Eén keer heb ik het meegemaakt dat de verantwoordelijke voor de deejays in zekere tent dreigend zijn vinger boven de knop hield: hier zat niemand op te wachten. Toch is hij helemaal uitgedraaid. Revolution van Spacemen 3, 1989. U mag zelf besluiten of u het helemaal uitzit.

Well I’m sick…

I’m soooo… sick !

Of the lot of people

Who try to tell me

What I can

Or cannot do

In my life

And I’m tired…

I’m so… tired!

Of the lot of people

In a lot of high places

Who don’t want

You and me

To enjoy ourselves

Well I’m through with people

Who can’t get up their ass

To help themselves

Change this government

And beat up the society

So hold on a second

I smell burnin’

And I see a change

Comin’Round

The bend

And I suggest to you

That it takes

Just five… seconds

Just five… seconds

Of decision

To realize

That the time

Is right

To start thinkin’ about

A little

Revolution…