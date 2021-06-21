Een kleine revolutie

Eén keer heb ik het meegemaakt dat de verantwoordelijke voor de deejays in zekere tent dreigend zijn vinger boven de knop hield: hier zat niemand op te wachten. Toch is hij helemaal uitgedraaid. Revolution van Spacemen 3, 1989. U mag zelf besluiten of u het helemaal uitzit.
Well I’m sick…
I’m soooo… sick !
Of the lot of people
Who try to tell me
What I can
Or cannot do
In my life
And I’m tired…
I’m so… tired!
Of the lot of people
In a lot of high places
Who don’t want
You and me
To enjoy ourselves
Well I’m through with people
Who can’t get up their ass
To help themselves
Change this government
And beat up the society
So hold on a second
I smell burnin’
And I see a change
Comin’Round
The bend
And I suggest to you
That it takes
Just five… seconds
Just five… seconds
Of decision
To realize
That the time
Is right
To start thinkin’ about
A little
Revolution…
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Greg Neate – https://www.flickr.com/photos/neate_photos/3323034097/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7425677