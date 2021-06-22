Bidden helpt niet

Men zegt wel dat Oasis parasiteerden op de sound van de Beatles, en dat is waar en ook weer niet waar. Maar wie levert Stones-achtige muziek zonder de Stones? Hier een nummer dat gemaakt had kunnen zijn in de tijd waarin de Stones nog opwindende muziek maakten, en op het gevaar af Herman Stok achterna te gaan (ach, dat komt toch wel): dat is echt lang geleden hoor.

Dealers keep dealing
Thieves keep thieving
Whores keep whoring
Junkies keep scoring
Trade is on the meat rack
Strip joints full of hunchbacks
Bitches keep bitching
Clap just keeps itching

Ain’t no use in praying
That’s the way it’s staying, baby
Johnny ain’t so crazy
He’s always got a line for the ladies
Yeah, yeah, yeah

Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey
Shake it now, now, get ‘em off downtown
Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey
Shake it now, now, get ‘em off downtown

Creeps keep crawling
Drunks keep falling
Teasers keep teasing
Holy Joes are preaching
Cops just keep busting
Hustlers keep hustling
Death just keeps knocking
Souls are up for auction

Ain’t no use in praying
That’s the way it’s staying, baby
Johnny ain’t so crazy
He’s always got a line for the ladies
Yeah, yeah, yeah

Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey
Shake it now, now, get ‘em off downtown
Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey
Shake it now, now, get ‘em off downtown, get down

Ain’t no use in praying
That’s the way it’s staying, baby
Johnny ain’t so crazy
He’s always got a line for the ladies, oh yeah

Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey
Shake it now, now, get ‘em off downtown
Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey
Shake it now, now, get ‘em off downtown
Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey
Shake it now, now, get ‘em off downtown
Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey
Shake it now, now, get ‘em off downtown

Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey
Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey
Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey
Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey
Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey
Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey

Rocks, Primal Scream, 1994

  • Uitgelichte afbeelding: By LivePict.com, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8404043
