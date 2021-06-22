Bidden helpt niet

Men zegt wel dat Oasis parasiteerden op de sound van de Beatles, en dat is waar en ook weer niet waar. Maar wie levert Stones-achtige muziek zonder de Stones? Hier een nummer dat gemaakt had kunnen zijn in de tijd waarin de Stones nog opwindende muziek maakten, en op het gevaar af Herman Stok achterna te gaan (ach, dat komt toch wel): dat is echt lang geleden hoor.

Dealers keep dealing

Thieves keep thieving

Whores keep whoring

Junkies keep scoring

Trade is on the meat rack

Strip joints full of hunchbacks

Bitches keep bitching

Clap just keeps itching

Ain’t no use in praying

That’s the way it’s staying, baby

Johnny ain’t so crazy

He’s always got a line for the ladies

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey

Shake it now, now, get ‘em off downtown

Get your rocks off, get your rocks off, honey

Shake it now, now, get ‘em off downtown

Creeps keep crawling

Drunks keep falling

Teasers keep teasing

Holy Joes are preaching

Cops just keep busting

Hustlers keep hustling

Death just keeps knocking

Souls are up for auction

Ain’t no use in praying

That’s the way it’s staying, baby

Johnny ain’t so crazy

He’s always got a line for the ladies

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Ain’t no use in praying

That’s the way it’s staying, baby

Johnny ain’t so crazy

He’s always got a line for the ladies, oh yeah

Rocks, Primal Scream, 1994