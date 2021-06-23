Marxistische pop: Ping pong

Een vertoog als modern popnummer met een lichte Summer-of-love-toets. De openlijk belijdende marxisten van Stereolab kunnen het. Ze mogen uiteraard niet ontbreken bij het verkennen van de Betere Jaren Negentig.
It’s alright ‘cause the historical pattern has shown
How the economical cycle tends to revolve
In a round of decades, three stages stand out in a loop
A slump and war, then peel back to square one and back for more
Bigger slump and bigger wars and a smaller recovery
Huger slump and greater wars and a shallower recovery
You see the recovery always comes ‘round again
There’s nothing to worry for things will look after themselves
It’s alright, recovery always comes ‘round again
There’s nothing to worry if things can only get better
There’s only millions that lose their jobs and homes and sometimes accents
There’s only millions that die in the bloody wars, it’s alright
It’s only their lives and the lives of their next of kin that they are losing
It’s only their lives and the lives of their next of kin that they are losing
It’s alright ‘cause the historical pattern has shown
How the economical cycle tends to revolve
In a round of decades, three stages stand out in a loop
A slump and war, then peel back to square one and back for more
Bigger slump and bigger wars and a smaller recovery
Huger slump and greater wars and a shallower recovery
Don’t worry, be happy, things will get better naturally
Don’t worry, shut up, sit down, go with it and be happy
Ping pong, 1994
- Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Greg Neate from Sussex, UK – Stereoloab, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=47545843