Marxistische pop: Ping pong

Een vertoog als modern popnummer met een lichte Summer-of-love-toets. De openlijk belijdende marxisten van Stereolab kunnen het. Ze mogen uiteraard niet ontbreken bij het verkennen van de Betere Jaren Negentig.

It’s alright ‘cause the historical pattern has shown

How the economical cycle tends to revolve

In a round of decades, three stages stand out in a loop

A slump and war, then peel back to square one and back for more

Bigger slump and bigger wars and a smaller recovery

Huger slump and greater wars and a shallower recovery

You see the recovery always comes ‘round again

There’s nothing to worry for things will look after themselves

It’s alright, recovery always comes ‘round again

There’s nothing to worry if things can only get better

There’s only millions that lose their jobs and homes and sometimes accents

There’s only millions that die in the bloody wars, it’s alright

It’s only their lives and the lives of their next of kin that they are losing

It’s only their lives and the lives of their next of kin that they are losing

It’s alright ‘cause the historical pattern has shown

How the economical cycle tends to revolve

In a round of decades, three stages stand out in a loop

A slump and war, then peel back to square one and back for more

Bigger slump and bigger wars and a smaller recovery

Huger slump and greater wars and a shallower recovery

Don’t worry, be happy, things will get better naturally

Don’t worry, shut up, sit down, go with it and be happy

Ping pong, 1994